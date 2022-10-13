Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
ISP: Impaired teen hits patrol car, police find Smirnoff in her Jeep
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired driver was arrested Friday after crashing her Jeep into a trooper’s patrol car and causing a three-car crash, according to a release from Indiana State Police. The release said around 6:35 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the driver of...
14news.com
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say she crashed into an Indiana State trooper’s car. Officials with the Indiana State Police say that happened Friday night around 6:35 p.m. According to a release, during a traffic stop an ISP trooper’s car was hit, causing...
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
OPD: shooting call turns into several hour standoff, two arrested for assault
The Owensboro Police Department arrested Xavier Boone,36, of Owensboro and Michael Carter,48, of Owensboro after responding to a shooting call at 6 p.m. on Friday night in the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
House catches fire overnight in Evansville
Evansville firefighters were dispatched to a home in Evansville on Friday night after a 911 caller reported a house fire after hearing an explosion. Firefighters arrived at 1410 Cumberland Avenue just after 8 p.m. to see the back of the house on fire. The central part of the fire was...
14news.com
EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 was shut down for a period of time on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department told 14 News this move was out of precaution as officers assisted Gibson County authorities in apprehending a suspect. Officers say the call came into them at around...
Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
14news.com
UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
School zone speeders fined by police in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday. “Please slow down in the school […]
14news.com
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
Suspicious nature call leads to arrest of alleged felon after police shut down Highway 41
Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police presence at a liquor store off Highway 41 near St George on Thursday night.
104.1 WIKY
Woman Will Spent Over A Decade In Prison For Stabbing
A Mt. Vernon woman will spend the next 14 years behind bars for a stabbing incident that happened in February. A judge sentenced 35 year old Tabitha Ord in a Posey County Courtroom on Wednesday. Ord stabbed a woman multiple times while she was receiving a ride. The victim stopped...
14news.com
Woman accused of shooting husband makes court appearance in Posey Co.
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband in the chest made an appearance in the Posey County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. Melissa Wade is accused of shooting her husband back in August. According to court records, there was a no-contact order between the suspect...
vincennespbs.org
State Police K9 ends successful career
After 8 years on the job, Boomer is retiring. The Indiana State Police K9 officer named Boomer spent his career working the Evansville State Police District which includes Knox, Gibson and Pike Counties. Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says Boomer and his handler, Master Trooper Michael Finney were involved...
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
Debris causes at least four accidents in Henderson
Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.
14news.com
EFD: No injuries reported following Evansville house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Friday night. Dispatch says this happened at a house on the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue. Firefighters on scene say it took about an hour to fully extinguish the fire...
city-countyobserver.com
Old Henderson Road Fatality
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
Comments / 0