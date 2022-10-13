Read full article on original website
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Wilson Street and North Cherry Street
The Greenville Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened at the intersection of Wilson Street and North Cherry Street in Greenville, Kentucky. The fire department says just before midnight on Saturday, they received a 911 call from a passerby who noticed smoke from the roof. Firefighters arrived at...
Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says
We're learning new details about a large fire that broke out in Daviess county, Kentucky on Friday afternoon. Officials with the Daviess County Fire Department tell us Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling stumps that had somehow caught on fire. Fire department officials...
House catches fire overnight in Evansville
Evansville firefighters were dispatched to a home in Evansville on Friday night after a 911 caller reported a house fire after hearing an explosion. Firefighters arrived at 1410 Cumberland Avenue just after 8 p.m. to see the back of the house on fire. The central part of the fire was...
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County
Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
Henderson County fire officials shut down portion of Wilson Lane
Crews responded to an early morning fire in Henderson County, Kentucky early Friday morning. Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue officials say Wilson Lane is closed from 5th Street to the 600 block as they work to put out a structure fire. Several agencies including Cairo Fire Department, Smith Mills...
1 dead after crash on KY 141 South in Union County
The Union County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is investigating a fatal crash on KY 141 South. Union County authorities say the crash happened on Thursday at around 3:25 p.m. The sheriff's office says the driver was exiting the right side of KY 141S, hitting the end of a concrete bridge rail.
Todd Bridge Road back open in Daviess County after large field fire
UPDATE: Officials say Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling a burning load. Video shared with us appears to show the incident unfold. Click here to see the full story. Original Story:. Crews were called to the scene of a large field fire in...
Indiana State Police K9 retires after 8 years of service
The Indiana State Police is celebrating the retirement of one of its K9 members. Sgt. Todd Ringle with the ISP Evansville District said Friday that ISP K9 Boomer was retiring after eight years of service in the community. ISP says that during Boomer's time serving, he and his partner, Master...
Family of Sgt. Brock Babb presented Honor Flag
The family of Sgt. Brock Babb was presented an Honor Flag on Saturday in Evansville. Family of Sgt. Brock Babb presented with Honor Flag. The family of Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was presented with an Honor Flag at Amvets Post #84 in Evansville, Indiana on Saturday.
United Companies announces purchase of Tri-State Aero in Evansville
Officials with United Companies announced their purchase of Tri-State Aero, Inc. on Friday. United Companies, headquartered in Evansville, takes the reins of Tri-State Aero (TSA) from now-former owner and President John Zeidler. “We consider TSA to be a vitally important asset to our community. Not only does TSA and its...
Dollar General Market to occupy ground level of 'The Forge on Main' in Evansville
Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say a new retailer is coming to North Main Street in Evansville. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that after months of searching, an agreement was made to bring Dollar General Market, also known as DG Market, to the ground floor of "The Forge on Main," Evansville's newest mixed-use workforce housing development, located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Main Street.
Dream Center Evansville holds inaugural 'Love Jacobsville Day'
Dream Center Evansville put on it's inaugural "Love Jacobsville" day on Saturday to promote community engagement throughout the neighborhood. Volunteers met up at the Dream Center at 10am and from there broke into groups on several different cleanup projects throughout Jacobsville. Stops included a community garden and Jacobsville Park, as well as Aurora and the Dream Center campus.
Vanderburgh County Jail continues to battle with inmate overcrowding
On Thursday, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding showed 44News a chart showcasing the total number of Vanderburgh County Jail inmates along with the inmates that have been transferred to jails in neighboring counties. The chart shows that 135 inmates from the Vanderburgh County jail have been transferred as of Oct....
