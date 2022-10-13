ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

House catches fire overnight in Evansville

Evansville firefighters were dispatched to a home in Evansville on Friday night after a 911 caller reported a house fire after hearing an explosion. Firefighters arrived at 1410 Cumberland Avenue just after 8 p.m. to see the back of the house on fire. The central part of the fire was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
wevv.com

Henderson County fire officials shut down portion of Wilson Lane

Crews responded to an early morning fire in Henderson County, Kentucky early Friday morning. Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue officials say Wilson Lane is closed from 5th Street to the 600 block as they work to put out a structure fire. Several agencies including Cairo Fire Department, Smith Mills...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

1 dead after crash on KY 141 South in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is investigating a fatal crash on KY 141 South. Union County authorities say the crash happened on Thursday at around 3:25 p.m. The sheriff's office says the driver was exiting the right side of KY 141S, hitting the end of a concrete bridge rail.
UNION COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Indiana State Police K9 retires after 8 years of service

The Indiana State Police is celebrating the retirement of one of its K9 members. Sgt. Todd Ringle with the ISP Evansville District said Friday that ISP K9 Boomer was retiring after eight years of service in the community. ISP says that during Boomer's time serving, he and his partner, Master...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Family of Sgt. Brock Babb presented Honor Flag

The family of Sgt. Brock Babb was presented an Honor Flag on Saturday in Evansville. Family of Sgt. Brock Babb presented with Honor Flag. The family of Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was presented with an Honor Flag at Amvets Post #84 in Evansville, Indiana on Saturday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

United Companies announces purchase of Tri-State Aero in Evansville

Officials with United Companies announced their purchase of Tri-State Aero, Inc. on Friday. United Companies, headquartered in Evansville, takes the reins of Tri-State Aero (TSA) from now-former owner and President John Zeidler. “We consider TSA to be a vitally important asset to our community. Not only does TSA and its...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dollar General Market to occupy ground level of 'The Forge on Main' in Evansville

Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say a new retailer is coming to North Main Street in Evansville. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that after months of searching, an agreement was made to bring Dollar General Market, also known as DG Market, to the ground floor of "The Forge on Main," Evansville's newest mixed-use workforce housing development, located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Main Street.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dream Center Evansville holds inaugural 'Love Jacobsville Day'

Dream Center Evansville put on it's inaugural "Love Jacobsville" day on Saturday to promote community engagement throughout the neighborhood. Volunteers met up at the Dream Center at 10am and from there broke into groups on several different cleanup projects throughout Jacobsville. Stops included a community garden and Jacobsville Park, as well as Aurora and the Dream Center campus.
EVANSVILLE, IN

