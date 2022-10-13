ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch

Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
NASCAR team owner tried to bring back old manufacturer

Dodge hasn’t been a manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2012, but a current team owner reportedly tried to bring them back into the fold. Dodge’s most recent season in the NASCAR Cup Series saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The manufacturer had just seen one of their cars, Team Penske’s (then Penske Racing’s) #2, win the 2012 championship with driver Brad Keselowski. But the following offseason, they announced that they would not be returning to the sport.
Chase Elliott comments after he shooed away NASCAR TV camera

Chase Elliott was frustrated after the Charlotte Roval; NASCAR driver reflects on his actions. Last weekend, NASCAR returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the playoff cut race for the Round of 12, eliminating four playoff drivers. Chase Elliott is the most popular NASCAR driver....
NASCAR: 5 drivers who could replace Tyler Reddick

While it hasn’t formally been confirmed when, Tyler Reddick is indeed set to leave Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team. Who will replace him when the time comes?. After spending the last 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota, Kyle Busch...
NASCAR: Why another charter sale could spell disaster

If another charter changes hands ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, it could lead to serious trouble for three teams moving forward. Between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, a total of 10 of the 36 charters ended up with different teams. But for 2023, there is only one charter transaction that has been announced, and even that hasn’t been formally confirmed.
Palou, O'Ward to run upcoming F1 practices for McLaren

McLaren Racing will run IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward in a pair of upcoming Formula One practice sessions. McLaren said Friday that Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, will run next Friday's first practice session at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Spaniard will drive Daniel Ricciardo's car for the 60-minute session.
VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca

“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
Ethan Hayter successfully defends omnium title at Track World Championships

Ethan Hayter secured Great Britain’s second gold medal of the UCI Track World Championships as he made a successful defence of his omnium title in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris.Hayter made a steady start with fourth place in the scratch race before finishing second behind overall leader Shunsuke Imamura in the tempo race, claiming nine of the sprints.In the elimination race, Hayter stayed clear of any trouble at the front of the pack, eventually finishing second to move top of the standings after rivals Imamura and New Zealander Aaron Gate had failed to make the latter stages.HE'S THE CLASS OF THE FIELD!!🌟@Ethan_Hayter is...
Make or break - Blaney gunning for Round of 8 turnaround

Perhaps no other driver can attest to how much more difficult the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs can get than Ryan Blaney. Blaney has been here before. The Team Penske driver has been in the playoffs, and he’s been in the Round of 8. But this third round — the precursor to the final Championship 4 — is where Blaney’s journey has come to an end three times before.
