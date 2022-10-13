Read full article on original website
Porsche Race Car Gets Stuck in a Tree After Crash Sends It Flying Through the Air
Thankfully the tree saved people from getting seriously injured.
Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch
Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
Motorcycling-Rins triumphs in Australia as Bagnaia takes championship lead
MELBOURNE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Suzuki's Alex Rins won a classic Australian MotoGP Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia roared to the top of the world championship standings with a third-placed finish after defending champion Fabio Quartararo crashed out.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bubba Wallace gets in shoving match with Kyle Larson after hard crash at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were involved in a heated confrontation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during Sunday's South Point 400, with Wallace losing his temper after Larson ran him into the wall leading to Wallace wrecking Larson. The two then got into a shoving match in the infield. Coming...
NASCAR team owner tried to bring back old manufacturer
Dodge hasn’t been a manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2012, but a current team owner reportedly tried to bring them back into the fold. Dodge’s most recent season in the NASCAR Cup Series saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The manufacturer had just seen one of their cars, Team Penske’s (then Penske Racing’s) #2, win the 2012 championship with driver Brad Keselowski. But the following offseason, they announced that they would not be returning to the sport.
Chase Elliott comments after he shooed away NASCAR TV camera
Chase Elliott was frustrated after the Charlotte Roval; NASCAR driver reflects on his actions. Last weekend, NASCAR returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the playoff cut race for the Round of 12, eliminating four playoff drivers. Chase Elliott is the most popular NASCAR driver....
82-year-old racing legend Mario Andretti takes 'satisfying' joy ride in F1 car
Mario Andretti, one of the most iconic names in racing history, took a modern F1 car for a joy ride.
NASCAR: 5 drivers who could replace Tyler Reddick
While it hasn’t formally been confirmed when, Tyler Reddick is indeed set to leave Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team. Who will replace him when the time comes?. After spending the last 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota, Kyle Busch...
Country Club Refuses Giving 2022 F-150 4×4 Prize To Hole-In-One Winner
A golfer won a 2022 Ford F-150 as the prize at a golf tournament, but now the country club won't give it to him. The post Country Club Refuses Giving 2022 F-150 4×4 Prize To Hole-In-One Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR: Why another charter sale could spell disaster
If another charter changes hands ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, it could lead to serious trouble for three teams moving forward. Between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, a total of 10 of the 36 charters ended up with different teams. But for 2023, there is only one charter transaction that has been announced, and even that hasn’t been formally confirmed.
SkySports
Martin Brundle slams 'unacceptable' F1 truck, Pierre Gasly incident and says 'lessons not learned' in Japan
Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has described the dramatic Japanese GP scenes of Pierre Gasly's near-miss with a recovery vehicle as "unquestionably unacceptable" and says lessons have not been learned from Jules Bianchi's death. The start of the rain-disrupted Suzuka race was overshadowed by the tractor on track, which was...
FOX Sports
Palou, O'Ward to run upcoming F1 practices for McLaren
McLaren Racing will run IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward in a pair of upcoming Formula One practice sessions. McLaren said Friday that Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, will run next Friday's first practice session at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Spaniard will drive Daniel Ricciardo's car for the 60-minute session.
racer.com
VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca
“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas
Hailie Deegan talked about her successful Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas, where she finished 13th, and also took a shot at drivers in the Truck Series. The post Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lefevere confident he can fight off Ineos Grenadiers' offer for Evenepoel
'They were too late when he was a junior, now they're too late again,' says QuickStep team manager
Ethan Hayter successfully defends omnium title at Track World Championships
Ethan Hayter secured Great Britain’s second gold medal of the UCI Track World Championships as he made a successful defence of his omnium title in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris.Hayter made a steady start with fourth place in the scratch race before finishing second behind overall leader Shunsuke Imamura in the tempo race, claiming nine of the sprints.In the elimination race, Hayter stayed clear of any trouble at the front of the pack, eventually finishing second to move top of the standings after rivals Imamura and New Zealander Aaron Gate had failed to make the latter stages.HE'S THE CLASS OF THE FIELD!!🌟@Ethan_Hayter is...
GB's Neah Evans claims stunning first world title on final day of Track World Championships
Great Britain finishes with 10 medals, after Madison silver and elimination race bronze
Cycling-Ganna storms to fifth men's pursuit title in world record time
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Filippo Ganna smashed the men's individual pursuit world record en route to clinching his fifth world title in the event at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in France on Friday.
racer.com
Make or break - Blaney gunning for Round of 8 turnaround
Perhaps no other driver can attest to how much more difficult the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs can get than Ryan Blaney. Blaney has been here before. The Team Penske driver has been in the playoffs, and he’s been in the Round of 8. But this third round — the precursor to the final Championship 4 — is where Blaney’s journey has come to an end three times before.
