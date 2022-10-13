Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
abc17news.com
In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Republicans see a chance to pick up a House seat in southwestern Wisconsin where retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden nearly won two years ago against Democratic incumbent Ron Kind. Now, with the long-time congressman retiring, there’s a path for Van Orden, who has a big money edge over Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff. Van Orden has had to weather questions about his presence at the Washington rally held by then-President Donald Trump just before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Van Orden has said he took no part in the subsequent storming of the building. Some voters in the district say they’re more concerned with economic issues than with what happened on Jan. 6.
abc17news.com
Community Works Breakfast celebrates removing barriers, giving Colorado job seekers a fair chance
DENVER (KCNC) — The excitement was palpable Friday morning in the Grand Ballroom of Denver’s Four Seasons Hotel. Crowds got together to share breakfast as part of a yearly celebration, hosted by CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White. In a packed room, there was no shortage of stories of inspiration.
abc17news.com
DA drops plans to seek death penalty in theater shooting
YORK, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the December 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township. A judge two years ago declined to bar York County prosecutors from seeking capital punishment, but this week the district attorney’s office dropped plans to do so, citing a mitigation report from the defense and other considerations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
abc17news.com
Republican Kris Kobach aims to rebrand in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in Kansas are talking a lot about whether there is a new Kris Kobach. The former two-term Kansas secretary of state is attempting a political comeback as the GOP nominee for state attorney general. Many Republicans think he’s better this year about staying on message and has a better organized campaign than he did when he lost the governor’s race in 2018 and a U.S. Senate primary in 2020. Kobach’s critics scoff at the talk and point out that he’s outlined a long-term plan for banning abortion despite a statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights. Kobach faces Democrat Chris Mann in the Nov. 8 election.
abc17news.com
Tracking near record lows for Mizzou’s homecoming week
Tonight: Winds remain gusty out of the northwest up 20 mph as overnight lows cool to the lower 30s. Skies remain mostly clear. Tomorrow: Monday begins the week with afternoon highs well below average near 50 degrees. Winds remain out of the northwest at 8-12 mpg with gust up to 24 mph. Skies remain mostly clear.
abc17news.com
Freeze Warning issued October 16 at 2:01PM CDT until October 18 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as. low as 22 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as. low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and. central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN…For the Freeze Warning,...
Comments / 0