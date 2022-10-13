Back-to-school season can bring up a lot of nostalgia for those of us who are out of school. One of the most exciting things in life is picking up a new hobby and trying something new, which many of us don’t do as frequently in our adult lives. Every time we learn something, our brain forms new connections, making the existing neural pathways stronger. And if science weren’t enough reason to get convinced — let’s admit — learning something new is also a lot of fun. The one-size-fits-all approach can get tricky, which is why we have curated a list of different classes and activities such as art, dance, cooking, and music to fit whatever your interests may be. Read on to learn more about the in-person + virtual classes for adults that you can sign up for in Northern New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO