Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
sent-trib.com
12 aces lead Falcons to weekend sweep over CMU
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over Central Michigan on Saturday with a 3-0 victory. The 3-0 win marks the fourth straight 3-0 sweep against the Chippewas for the Falcons and the seventh consecutive win. The win moves the Falcons to 12-7 on the season while being 7-1 within the Mid-American Conference and 6-1 at home.
sent-trib.com
Harris leads Bobcats ground game to 24-7 win over Maumee
MAUMEE — Bowling Green scored 24 first half points and then held on for a 24-7 Northern Lakes League football victory over Maumee at Richard Kazmaier Stadium Friday. BG is 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the NLL, while Maumee is winless in nine games in its final year in the NLL before moving to the Northern Buckeye Conference next year.
sent-trib.com
Falcons outshoot Flashes, but lose 1-0
KENT, Ohio — Tianna Harris scored in the 49th minute, lifting Kent State to a 1-0 win over the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team Thursday. In a Mid-American Conference match at Dix Stadium, Harris, in the middle of the box, headed home a Siena Stambolich corner kick to give the Golden Flashes (4-6-4, 4-1-2 MAC) the lead with just over three minutes gone in the second half.
sent-trib.com
Falcons ‘get physical’ in 17-13 win over Miami
Bowling Green got a push from its offensive line and the Falcons’ defense played physical football, leading to a 17-13 Mid-American Conference win over Miami at Doyt L. Perry Stadium Saturday. “We had a great game plan,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said. “If you go and do the same...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Cross country hosts Falcon Invite today
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams return home today to host the Falcon Invite. The event marks the fourth meet of the season for both teams as they continue preparations for the Mid-American Conference Championships on Oct. 29. The Falcon Invite will take...
sent-trib.com
Davis named MAC Co-Golfer of the Week
Kayla Davis was named Mid-American Conference Co-Golfer of the Week after finishing tied for No. 4 at the Rocket Classic Invitational, hosted by Toledo. She shares the honor with Akron’s Abbi Fleiner, who also tied her at the event at the Catawba Island Club. Davis (Sr., Gahanna, Ohio) finished...
sent-trib.com
Otsego, Eastwood defend NBC cross country titles
GRAND RAPIDS — Otsego boys and Eastwood girls defended their 2021 cross country championships, taking the 2022 title at Mary Jane Thurstin Park Saturday. For Eastwood, it is their third championship in seven years and Otsego has won the title four of the last seven years. In the boys...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg clinches share of NLL title
HOLLAND — Perrysburg led 14-3 at halftime but scored 35 second half points to blow the game wide open in a 49-14 Northern Lakes League victory at Springfield Friday. Perrysburg, 8-1 overall, is undefeated in NLL play at 6-0 and has earned at least a share of the conference championship. A win over Maumee next Friday, and the Yellow Jackets will be outright champions.
RELATED PEOPLE
sent-trib.com
Jackets defeat Generals in key NLL match
WHITEHOUSE — There is an old saying in net sports like volleyball and tennis that goes, “Hit them where they aren’t.”. That is what Perrysburg junior middle blocker Wrigley Takats did time after time in the first two sets while leading the Yellow Jackets to a 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 Northern Lakes League volleyball victory over Anthony Wayne.
sent-trib.com
Time for Falcons to ‘get physical’
At noon on Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium, Bowling Green hosts a dangerous Miami football team picked to win the Mid-American Conference East Division. The RedHawks, 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the MAC, have wins over Robert Morris (31-14), Northwestern (17-14) and Kent State (27-24), but lost to Buffalo, 24-20.
sent-trib.com
Knights rout Wildcats, 58-7
TONTOGANY — Otsego opened up a 34-0 first quarter lead and cruised to a 58-7 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Woodmore Friday. Otsego improves to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the NBC, while Woodmore falls to 1-8 and 0-6. The Knights totaled 307 offensive yards and held the Wildcats...
sent-trib.com
Otsego volleyball sweeps Royals in NBC action
TONTOGANY — In a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match Thursday, Otsego swept Elmwood 25-22, 25-20, 25-18. Otsego improves to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the league while Elmwood falls to 4-7 and 1-5. For Otsego, junior Emily Genson had 12 kills and 14 digs and junior Faith Keifer had six aces, 18 assists, and 16 digs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Falcon hockey falters against Broncos
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University hockey team lost 4-1 to Western Michigan at Lawson Ice Arena on Thursday. It is the first back-to-back loss for the Falcons this season. The Falcons drop to 2-3, the No. 18-ranked Broncos are 3-1. BG senior Zack Rose and WMU...
sent-trib.com
Jackets down ‘Cats, earn share of NLL title
PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Northview came into the Arena at Perrysburg Thursday set on winning an outright Northern Lakes League volleyball championship. The Wildcats did not count on the return of senior outside hitter Sara Pahl and that the Yellow Jackets were playing their best volleyball when it counts most — at the end of the season.
sent-trib.com
Broncos beat Falcons again, 8-2
Bowling Green State University hockey lost 8-2 against Western Michigan on Friday at the Slater Family Ice Arena. This is the first series of the season where the Falcons lost both games. As the first period opened, the Broncos were immediately playing the heavy offensive game that was seen on...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood clinches NBC title share
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood earned a Northern Buckeye Conference title share after routing visiting Fostoria, 63-7, Friday at Jerry Rutherford Stadium. An Eastwood win over Otsego next week will secure an outright championship for the Eagles. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 9-0, including 6-0 in the NBC, while Fostoria is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Royals stay in hunt for NBC co-championship
BLOOMDALE — For Genoa and Elmwood, Friday’s gridiron matchup was about staying in the hunt for a Northern Buckeye Conference football championship. The Royals, in their final year in the NBC before moving on to the Blanchard Valley Conference next year, still have a shot at a league co-championship after defeating the visiting Comets, 23-13, Friday.
sent-trib.com
Eastwood wins fifth straight NBC championship
MILLBURY — It is not very often that a soccer team can play a top rival to a scoreless draw and celebrate. That is what Eastwood is doing, celebrating, after the Eagles and Lake played to a 0-0 draw on the Flyers’ grass pitch Thursday. Not because the...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Learn physical therapy from anywhere – BGSU offers hybrid program
Bowling Green State University showed off their new Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program Thursday morning. The BGSU DPT program is the only of its kind in Ohio. The two-year accelerated, hybrid program draws students from around the country and allows for coursework completion from virtually anywhere. BGSU is also reducing barriers for students looking to enter the physical therapy profession by not requiring the GRE or interviews for the program. The format also reduces student cost and the need for relocation. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
There have been 36,515 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 111 cases in the last seven days, according to a Friday Wood County Health Department. There have been 85 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There have...
Comments / 0