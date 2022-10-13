Bowling Green State University showed off their new Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program Thursday morning. The BGSU DPT program is the only of its kind in Ohio. The two-year accelerated, hybrid program draws students from around the country and allows for coursework completion from virtually anywhere. BGSU is also reducing barriers for students looking to enter the physical therapy profession by not requiring the GRE or interviews for the program. The format also reduces student cost and the need for relocation. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)

