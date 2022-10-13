Roush Review: Ladies’ Night on ‘Masterpiece’ With ‘Magpie,’ ‘Annika’ & Return of ‘Miss Scarlet’

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ has struck a deal for hit BBC drama The A Word and spin-off Ralph & Katie with Keshet International. The deal will see all three seasons of Christopher Eccleston-starrer The A Word and Ralph & Katie’s debut licensed to Disney+ across EMEA. The A Word is already available on Disney+ across the Nordics and Belgium, with staggered launches slated for Portugal, Italy, Spain and France from November, and Germany, Austria and Switzerland later on. The news emerged on the first day of Mipcom Cannes, where Israeli powerhouse Keshet is present. The shows are based on Israeli family drama Yellow Peppers,...

TV SERIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO