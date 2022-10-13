Two of my favorite guests, Gus Chambers, & Bob Hjelm, from the Pondera Arts Council, will be our guests tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at 2:30, on KSEN, to fill us in on the upcoming spectacular screening of the documentary, "For This and Future Generations. The screening's scheduled for NEXT Tuesday (1011) at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. Next Tuesday evening's screening is one in an ongoing series which brings documentaries of LOCAL & regional interest to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle communities. Gus, Bob, & Puff on the radio...we'll see you tomorrow afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show.

CONRAD, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO