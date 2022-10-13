Read full article on original website
Related
Where’s The Fire?
Don't worry about a thing...those big red trucks down in Conrad, is where you can park your cars for "Trunk or Treat" coming up on Monday, the 31st. Conrad's Trunk or Treat will be going full tilt Halloween Eve from 6, until 7:30, on Main Street. Here's the deal...you'll want to load up your trunk full of treats in order that our young ones can SAFELY trunk or treat without having to go door to door. Be safe, & Happy Halloween!
SBY Brings On BBQ & Cards
Our Shelby Senior Center's throwing a BBQ Card Party tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon over at the center. The BBQ kicks off at noon with the card FUN starting at 1. Cards? You name it...pinochle, pitch & whist. It's $2 per person, & why not bring along a salad or dessert to your friends & good neighbors...
Check Your Seats While In Chester
You'll have a neat opportunity for a FREE car seat check over in Chester, on Monday, the 24th. Stop by the Liberty County Courthouse on Monday, October 24th, to get your car seat checked out. Don't worry about a thing...if you're in need of a car seat, please contact Sarah Robbin at 719 433 6137, or email Sarah, at sarahrobbin1@gmail.com. BE SAFE!
DANGER-Area Domestic Violence!
This month, October, is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If YOU, or if someone you know is a victim of domestic violence in immediate danger, please, PLEASE call 911!! Don't worry about a thing...if you would like an advocate, you can contact HLHAS at 278 3342, or the 24 hour Crisis Line at 800 219 7336. You can also stop in at the Conrad office at 300 North Virginia Street, #307. Be safe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harvest Dinner “Chester Style”
Our Savior's Lutheran Church over in Chester, is putting on their Annual Harvest Dinner this Sunday. Starting at 11:30, there'll be turkey & ham on the platters along with a salad bar & even pies too! It's a Harvest Dinner with ALL the trimmings! Don't worry about a thing, it's a freewill offering...
GO Little Coyotes!
Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
Shelby Chamber Meets This Morning HURRY!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce has their regularly scheduled meeting this morning, & the chamber's inviting you to come on over & join them to talk "All Things Fall." The sky will be the limit with anything & everything discussed from a haunted house to a pie sale along with all things FUN in between. The chamber meets out at Clark's Family Restaurant from 11:45, until 1, today. Bring your ideas AND appetite!
Thursday Trivia at the Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino Shelby
The Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino in Shelby is starting Trivia this Thursday and every Thursday. Get your 2 or 3 person team together and stop out Thursday Night October 6th at 7pm. It will be a fun night of trivia that you don't want to miss. Also Wednesday night is Bingo at 7pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meatballs Turkey & Fixin’s- SB Chows Down
The Lutheran Church in Sunburst, is getting set for their annual harvest dinner & bazaar coming up 1 week from this Sunday, on Sunday, the 16th. The meatballs & turkey along with all the fixings will be on the platters from noon until 3, next Sunday afternoon. Their bazaar treasures will include homemade quilts, baked goods & clever & cool craft items. Don't worry about a thing...the harvest dinner's $12, for ages 12, through adults, $7, for ages 5, to 11, & for those under 4, it's FREE! Toss me a meatball...
Conrad’s Set For The “Trot”
The Conrad FCCLA 7th Annual Turkey Trot's coming up on the last Sunday, of this month the 30th. The infamous "Trot" will kick off Sunday afternoon, the 30th, at 2, from the south side of Meadowlark School. IF you get registered BEFORE next Friday, the 14th, you'll receive a neat T-shirt as part of your early registration. It's $25, per participant, & $100, for a family (5 to 7 participants.) To get registered early & receive your free T-shirt, please contact Stacy Aaberg, with the Conrad FCCLA.
Conrad, Montana FFA’s Bill Jimmerson has Passed Away at Age 74
Former Conrad High School Ag teacher Bill Jimmerson passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2022, at his home in Belgrade, MT. He was 74 years old. Here is his official obituary, supplied by his family:. Bill was born to Gerald and Alice Jimmerson on January 18, 1948, in Lewistown, MT....
Special Screening Coming To Conrad
Two of my favorite guests, Gus Chambers, & Bob Hjelm, from the Pondera Arts Council, will be our guests tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at 2:30, on KSEN, to fill us in on the upcoming spectacular screening of the documentary, "For This and Future Generations. The screening's scheduled for NEXT Tuesday (1011) at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. Next Tuesday evening's screening is one in an ongoing series which brings documentaries of LOCAL & regional interest to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle communities. Gus, Bob, & Puff on the radio...we'll see you tomorrow afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show.
K96 FM
Shelby, MT
554
Followers
2K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
Comments / 0