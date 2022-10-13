Read full article on original website
thebrownandwhite.com
Founder’s Day allows for a celebration of past, present and future Lehigh generations
Acapella music, dance performances, food, Lehigh Jeopardy and an Asa Packer impersonator filled the Front Lawn as the Lehigh community celebrated Founder’s Day. The annual Founder’s Day Festival took place on Oct. 14. The event has been held every October since 1879 to honor and commemorate Lehigh University founder Asa Packer.
wdiy.org
Some Who’ve Spent Time Behind Bars in Pennsylvania Are Eligible to Vote, and a Group Is Spreading the Word
An effort is underway in Pennsylvania to get all qualified voters a ballot this time around. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports that even includes some men and women who are incarcerated. (Original air-date: 10/14/22)
6 historic homes from the early 20th century that recently hit the Lehigh Valley market
Historic homes are driving a wider interest among homebuyers as many have been forced to adapt given the dwindling amount of inventory post-pandemic, area real estate agents say. Buyers equally are after the benefits that often come when choosing an older home. Historic districts, agents say, offer an enclave of...
Executive Director of Bristol-Based Agency Recognized Among Other ‘Women of Distinction’ in Philadelphia Area
The local businesswoman was acknowledged for her work in the Bucks County area. A staff member of a Bucks County business agency has recently been recognized for her achievements within the local area. Lisa Dukart wrote about the local woman for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Billie Barnes, the Executive Director...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
Experience American History Like Never Before at This Bucks County Park
The park has many opportunities for locals to learn about the important history that happened there. A historical significant park in the Bucks County area allows locals and visitors to experience their country’s history in a hands-on fashion. The Friends of Washington Crossing Park will be hosting their annual...
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
morethanthecurve.com
Satirical political ads on electronic billboard in West Conshohocken drawing attention on Twitter
The electronic billboard near the Conshohohocken exit on the Schuylkill Express has been running some satirical political advertisements that have been tweeted about in recent weeks. One ad on the billboard stated “Don’t let the radical right put violent criminals in jail. Support progressives.”. The organization behind the...
Lehigh Valley weather: It certainly poured on Thursday, but how much did it rain?
It poured. And then it poured some more. The rainfall set the daily record at Lehigh Valley International Airport, with 1.57 inches, topping the previous mark for the date of 0.71 inches in 1917, according to National Weather Service figures. And one spotter in Bangor measured more than 4 inches.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Car show, Trunk or Treat will be part of LCCC’s 33rd annual craft festival
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The HiLites Motor Club will hold a car cruise and Trunk or Treat event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Luzerne County Community College’s campus in Nanticoke. The car cruise will be held in conjunction with the...
Zion Baptist Church preparing to celebrate 100th birthday of Reverend Dr. Sullivan
PHILADELPHIA -- The weekend marks the centennial celebration of civil rights activist Dr. Leon Sullivan. Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia is hosting a special service on Sunday for their late pastor. CBS3 sat down with those who knew the pioneer well. They share how Sullivan's legacy continues to resonate throughout Philadelphia.He was known as the Lion of Zion, this was ground zero for his message of hope. The Pulpit Sanctuary of the Historic Zion Baptist Church on North Broad Street is still shining as a bright beacon of light on his legacy and on the community. "I would say that his...
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
bctv.org
PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources 10-14-22
Learn about PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources from Nicky Habecker, their Coordinator for Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties, and host Steph McMahon, on Applauding life After 50. From the program: Applauding Life After 50.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
