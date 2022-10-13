Read full article on original website
David W. Bowling
David W. Bowling, of Northwood, and formerly of Stony Ridge, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Parkcliffe Community, Northwood, OH. David was born February 9, 1943 to Wesley and Jennie (Idzik) Bowling in Toledo, OH. As a special-needs adult with a gentle soul, David was often seen riding...
Seth J. Shaner
Seth J. Shaner, 40 of Luckey passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home. He was born on January 4, 1982 to Terry and Kathleen (Hamilton) Shaner, in Grove City, PA. He was a member of the graduating Class of 2000 at Elmwood High School. On October 7, 2005 he married Elisha D. Jacobs in Luckey, OH. Seth and Elisha have 2 children and have celebrated 17 years of marriage together.
Local Briefs
There have been 36,515 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 111 cases in the last seven days, according to a Friday Wood County Health Department. There have been 85 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There have...
History in the making: Wells is new museum director
Everything in Annette Wells’ history has led to her new job as director of the Wood County Museum, started in August. Her first job was at the Edison Birthplace Museum in Milan, the former home of inventor Thomas Edison. “That was my job on the weekends in high school....
Robert Irvin McAfee
Robert Irvin McAfee, 75, of Bowling Green passed away on October 13, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1947 to the late Russel and Eileen (Hoffheins) McAfee. He married Cynthia (Louys) McAfee on September 27, 1970 and she survives him. He is also survived by his children: Christina (Larry)...
Burgers, beer and music at BGSU scholarship fundraiser
The community is invited to a fundraiser for the BGSU Administrative Staff Council’s Student Scholarship fund on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Arlyn’s Good Beer, 520 Hankey Ave. Arlyn’s will be pouring their local brews and Now Serving BG will be serving up smash burgers and sides, with...
Davis named MAC Co-Golfer of the Week
Kayla Davis was named Mid-American Conference Co-Golfer of the Week after finishing tied for No. 4 at the Rocket Classic Invitational, hosted by Toledo. She shares the honor with Akron’s Abbi Fleiner, who also tied her at the event at the Catawba Island Club. Davis (Sr., Gahanna, Ohio) finished...
Perrysburg clinches share of NLL title
HOLLAND — Perrysburg led 14-3 at halftime but scored 35 second half points to blow the game wide open in a 49-14 Northern Lakes League victory at Springfield Friday. Perrysburg, 8-1 overall, is undefeated in NLL play at 6-0 and has earned at least a share of the conference championship. A win over Maumee next Friday, and the Yellow Jackets will be outright champions.
Otsego volleyball sweeps Royals in NBC action
TONTOGANY — In a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match Thursday, Otsego swept Elmwood 25-22, 25-20, 25-18. Otsego improves to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the league while Elmwood falls to 4-7 and 1-5. For Otsego, junior Emily Genson had 12 kills and 14 digs and junior Faith Keifer had six aces, 18 assists, and 16 digs.
Urban Creek Boutique opens in BG
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. It is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words from Mayor Mike Aspacher and BG Chamber...
Library’s Gibson awards go to Children’s Place staff, Babcock
The Wood County District Public Library has awarded the John M. Gibson Award for 2020 and 2022. The winners of the 2020 award are the Children’s Place staff: Maria Simon, Cassie Greenlee, Ali Hultz, and Bailee Sigman. The winner of the 2022 award is Administrative Coordinator Angie Babcock. Since...
Jackets defeat Generals in key NLL match
WHITEHOUSE — There is an old saying in net sports like volleyball and tennis that goes, “Hit them where they aren’t.”. That is what Perrysburg junior middle blocker Wrigley Takats did time after time in the first two sets while leading the Yellow Jackets to a 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 Northern Lakes League volleyball victory over Anthony Wayne.
Rossford academy delves into murder
ROSSFORD — The murder of Cathryn Lambert was the first case for new Det. Craig Revill and he presented it as a study, to the students of the Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy on Wednesday. “If you do this job long enough, you will have a case that sort...
Perry wins Falcon Invite for BGSU cross country
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in their final home meet of the 2022 season on Friday, hosting the Falcon Invite at the Bowling Green XC Course. Kailee Perry earned an individual victory in the Women’s Steve Price 6k event as the...
VIDEO: Learn physical therapy from anywhere – BGSU offers hybrid program
Bowling Green State University showed off their new Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program Thursday morning. The BGSU DPT program is the only of its kind in Ohio. The two-year accelerated, hybrid program draws students from around the country and allows for coursework completion from virtually anywhere. BGSU is also reducing barriers for students looking to enter the physical therapy profession by not requiring the GRE or interviews for the program. The format also reduces student cost and the need for relocation. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Eastwood clinches NBC title share
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood earned a Northern Buckeye Conference title share after routing visiting Fostoria, 63-7, Friday at Jerry Rutherford Stadium. An Eastwood win over Otsego next week will secure an outright championship for the Eagles. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 9-0, including 6-0 in the NBC, while Fostoria is...
Leaf collection begins in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The city will begin its fall leaf collection on Monday. City crews will begin collection on the east side and work their way west. City crews will collect leaves several times. ·A final sweep will commence on Nov. 28. A supervisor will follow the crews to ensure...
Harris leads Bobcats ground game to 24-7 win over Maumee
MAUMEE — Bowling Green scored 24 first half points and then held on for a 24-7 Northern Lakes League football victory over Maumee at Richard Kazmaier Stadium Friday. BG is 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the NLL, while Maumee is winless in nine games in its final year in the NLL before moving to the Northern Buckeye Conference next year.
Jackets down ‘Cats, earn share of NLL title
PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Northview came into the Arena at Perrysburg Thursday set on winning an outright Northern Lakes League volleyball championship. The Wildcats did not count on the return of senior outside hitter Sara Pahl and that the Yellow Jackets were playing their best volleyball when it counts most — at the end of the season.
Reading didn’t take summer off at library
WALBRIDGE — Summer reading surged at the Wood County District Public Library. At the September board meeting, which was held at the Walbridge branch, Director Michael Penrod said circulation usually slumps before school starts. “We had phenomenal, record circulation in August. We were up 28%,” he said. “August is...
