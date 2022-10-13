ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)

At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
Rental Property Insurance for Landlords: Costs & Coverage

Rental property insurance protects a landlord’s property from damage and loss of income while guarding it against liability. Typically, an average policy on a $200,000 rental property runs from $1,283 to $2,432. Obie is an online insurance broker that provides quotes for insurance for rental property in minutes. Enter...
Surprising Things Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance can help pay for damage to your home, but you may be surprised to find out what else your policy covers. Here are three things that may fall under your homeowners policy that you may not know about.
Renters can build credit through new Fannie Mae rent reporting program

While the prices of homes have made purchasing harder, and rent prices are also on the rise, the housing market seems to be a lose-lose situation for many consumers. To help ease the burden for renters, and improve their credit long-term, Fannie Mae has created a new program – the Multifamily Positive Rent Payment Reporting program. Under the program, owners of multifamily homes have the opportunity to record on-time rent payments through third-party vendors, which can in turn help bolster their renters’ credit scores.
Is Earnest Money Refunded When Buying a Home?

When you are purchasing a home, the majority of the time you will be required to come up with an earnest money deposit. Earnest deposit money is a term used in real estate to describe a deposit that a buyer puts down in order to secure the property. The monies are a form of a guarantee that a buyer intends to move forward in purchasing the home.
Need car insurance? 4 most important auto insurance basics to know

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Auto...
Pros and Cons of an Escalation Clause in Real Estate Contracts

When you are buying a home in a hot real estate market, you need every edge you can get. Strong seller's markets often mean multiple bidders on the same property. Home buyers need to think outside the box to land their dream home when there is significant property competition.

