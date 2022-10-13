Read full article on original website
Portage man indicted for assault on police officers
A Portage man has been indicted for assaulting two city police officers. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 4 indicted Jordan Dean Hendrix, 27, for two separate incidents. He was indicted for two counts assault, both fourth-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
Two women seriously hurt in crash in Seneca County Sunday
Liberty Township - A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy Cooper was...
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
22-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Mercer County Saturday. Deputies were called to respond to a crash that happened around 2:18 p.m. on SR 119 in Recovery Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a motorcycle, driven...
Seneca County Sheriff says arrest of Honduran man may be part of international scam
The Seneca Co. Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jose Perdomo-Interiano was attempting to make a large purchase with a stolen credit card in Republic on Thursday.
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
Chase ends with crash into two parked vehicles whose owners slept through the ordeal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit in the middle of the night ended with a crash Megan Jeffries never saw coming. In fact, she never even knew it happened. “We slept through all of it somehow and came out the next morning,” said Jeffries. The chase and crash...
Man sentenced to prison in April drunk driving crash that killed two
CYGNET, Ohio — A Henry County man charged with killing two people in an April 3 multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Cygnet pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault and was sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison Thursday. Nicholas Luderman, 25, pleaded...
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
FWPD arrests suspect in early morning stabbing; victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning on the city’s south side. Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Road around 2:30 a.m....
Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
Man allegedly found with cocaine, heroin while being arrested for assault, theft
SANDUSKY – When police were arresting a 59-year-old man on unprocessed warrants for theft and assault, they allegedly found cocaine, heroin, and other drug paraphernalia with him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when an officer observed James Purcell riding a bicycle northbound...
Woman Sentenced on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge; Man Sentenced on GSI Charges in Common Pleas Court
An Upper Sandusky woman was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and maximum of 17 years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
