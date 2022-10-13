ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamler, OH

sent-trib.com

Portage man indicted for assault on police officers

A Portage man has been indicted for assaulting two city police officers. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 4 indicted Jordan Dean Hendrix, 27, for two separate incidents. He was indicted for two counts assault, both fourth-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
PORTAGE, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
SYLVANIA, OH
nbc24.com

Two women seriously hurt in crash in Seneca County Sunday

Liberty Township - A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy Cooper was...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
TOLEDO, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD arrests suspect in early morning stabbing; victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning on the city’s south side. Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Road around 2:30 a.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED

BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly found with cocaine, heroin while being arrested for assault, theft

SANDUSKY – When police were arresting a 59-year-old man on unprocessed warrants for theft and assault, they allegedly found cocaine, heroin, and other drug paraphernalia with him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when an officer observed James Purcell riding a bicycle northbound...
SANDUSKY, OH

