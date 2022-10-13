Read full article on original website
Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
UM Ranks Fourth Out of Six Montana Colleges and Universities
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a new study released over the weekend by the financial website Wallet Hub, the University of Montana only ranked fourth out of the six colleges and universities in the state. With the first “early decision” college application deadline on Nov. 1, and tuition and...
Hunting Regulations: UM Wildlife Researchers Seek to Clarify the Complicated
MISSOULA – Coming in at a weighty 143 pages, Montana’s 2022 book of deer, elk and antelope hunting regulations is an impressive tome listing license costs, permit drawing stats, season start dates, tag requirements and the ominous penalties for breaking any of its stated rules. It’s a valuable...
New UM Research Office to Boost Montana Rural Health
MISSOULA – The University of Montana recently secured $5.1 million in federal grants from the Health Resource and Service Administration, leading to the formation of a new UM Office of Health Research & Partnership. The office will use the HRSA funding for programs to bolster the health care workforce...
Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
There’s BINGO At The Smile Shop
Our good friend & neighbor, Montana Award Winner Lena Tronson, is running BINGO down at the Smile Shop.. Come on in anytime & mark your Smile Shop Bingo card with the numbers that have been drawn. There'll only be 1 winner per game with 28 games you can win. The Smile Shop Bingo game will run through this coming January 1st, with the drawing on January 3rd. Don't worry about a thing, if you win a game that's already been won, your name's put into a drawing for the end of the games. There's no obligation to purchase or by anything. "ME?" I just like to wonder down to the Smile Shop when Lena's real busy sewing & crafting & start jumping up & down & yelling "BINGO. BINGO" all over the store...
FWP Will Release Pheasants at Freezeout Lake Ahead of Season Opening
HELENA – Pheasant season opens this Saturday, Oct. 8. To increase hunters’ opportunity for success, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will release pheasants at four wildlife management areas (WMA): Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge, Canyon Ferry WMA and Lake Helena WMA near Helena, and at Freezout Lake WMA near Choteau.
Montana Highway Patrol Has Spent Over $1.6 Million on Fuel
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The price of gas is going up once again almost every week, but if it’s tough on your family, just imagine the extra burden on the Montana Highway Patrol as their over 250 troopers travel the long highways of the state seven days a week and 365 days a year.
Montana U.S. Attorney Hails Sentences for Elder Fraud and Abuse
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich hailed recent court cases and harsh sentences for those convicted of elder fraud and abuse in the state. In an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Thursday, Laslovich shared the action of U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
Zinke Slams Tranel for Supporting the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent Talk Back show, Republican Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke took his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel to task for her enthusiastic support for the recently passed ‘Inflation Reduction Act’. “You know her vision of our country?” asked Zinke. “If you've watched the...
