Read full article on original website
Related
GO Little Coyotes!
Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
Conrad’s Set For The “Trot”
The Conrad FCCLA 7th Annual Turkey Trot's coming up on the last Sunday, of this month the 30th. The infamous "Trot" will kick off Sunday afternoon, the 30th, at 2, from the south side of Meadowlark School. IF you get registered BEFORE next Friday, the 14th, you'll receive a neat T-shirt as part of your early registration. It's $25, per participant, & $100, for a family (5 to 7 participants.) To get registered early & receive your free T-shirt, please contact Stacy Aaberg, with the Conrad FCCLA.
Shelby’s Out For BLOOD
All the "blood" is for our Shelby Community Blood Drive tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the civic center. From noon until 6, tomorrow, you can give blood & help save lives. You can even schedule your appointment ahead of time, like TODAY, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)
Shelby Chamber Meets This Morning HURRY!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce has their regularly scheduled meeting this morning, & the chamber's inviting you to come on over & join them to talk "All Things Fall." The sky will be the limit with anything & everything discussed from a haunted house to a pie sale along with all things FUN in between. The chamber meets out at Clark's Family Restaurant from 11:45, until 1, today. Bring your ideas AND appetite!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conrad, Montana FFA’s Bill Jimmerson has Passed Away at Age 74
Former Conrad High School Ag teacher Bill Jimmerson passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2022, at his home in Belgrade, MT. He was 74 years old. Here is his official obituary, supplied by his family:. Bill was born to Gerald and Alice Jimmerson on January 18, 1948, in Lewistown, MT....
Thursday Trivia at the Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino Shelby
The Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino in Shelby is starting Trivia this Thursday and every Thursday. Get your 2 or 3 person team together and stop out Thursday Night October 6th at 7pm. It will be a fun night of trivia that you don't want to miss. Also Wednesday night is Bingo at 7pm.
Don’t Need To Pay At Conrad’s Orpheum
Tomorrow (Tuesday) evening's the special screening of the Montana/PBS documentary, "For This & Future Generations." If you haven't have a chance to view this spectacular feature presentation pertaining to our 1972 Montana Constitution, or would like to see the film again, showtime's at 7, tomorrow night at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre. The admission's FREE,& besides that, the Orpheum has their new popcorn machine up & popping!
Special Screening Coming To Conrad
Two of my favorite guests, Gus Chambers, & Bob Hjelm, from the Pondera Arts Council, will be our guests tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at 2:30, on KSEN, to fill us in on the upcoming spectacular screening of the documentary, "For This and Future Generations. The screening's scheduled for NEXT Tuesday (1011) at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. Next Tuesday evening's screening is one in an ongoing series which brings documentaries of LOCAL & regional interest to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle communities. Gus, Bob, & Puff on the radio...we'll see you tomorrow afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show.
K96 FM
Shelby, MT
554
Followers
2K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
Comments / 0