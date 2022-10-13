Read full article on original website
Robert “Bob” Harris
Robert “Bob” Harris, 66, of Bloomdale, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was born May 2, 1956 in Toledo to Franklin N. Harris, whom survives him, and Marilyn (Ferguson) Harris. Bob was a 1974 graduate of 71st High...
Seth J. Shaner
Seth J. Shaner, 40 of Luckey passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home. He was born on January 4, 1982 to Terry and Kathleen (Hamilton) Shaner, in Grove City, PA. He was a member of the graduating Class of 2000 at Elmwood High School. On October 7, 2005 he married Elisha D. Jacobs in Luckey, OH. Seth and Elisha have 2 children and have celebrated 17 years of marriage together.
David W. Bowling
David W. Bowling, of Northwood, and formerly of Stony Ridge, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Parkcliffe Community, Northwood, OH. David was born February 9, 1943 to Wesley and Jennie (Idzik) Bowling in Toledo, OH. As a special-needs adult with a gentle soul, David was often seen riding...
Burgers, beer and music at BGSU scholarship fundraiser
The community is invited to a fundraiser for the BGSU Administrative Staff Council’s Student Scholarship fund on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Arlyn’s Good Beer, 520 Hankey Ave. Arlyn’s will be pouring their local brews and Now Serving BG will be serving up smash burgers and sides, with...
Local Briefs
Two men reportedly died of drug overdoses Wednesday afternoon at a Bowling Green home. The report, toxicology results and an autopsy need to be completed, said Lt. Adam Skaff of the Bowling Green Police Division. He said that officers were called to the 100 block of South Church Street at...
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
Library’s Gibson awards go to Children’s Place staff, Babcock
The Wood County District Public Library has awarded the John M. Gibson Award for 2020 and 2022. The winners of the 2020 award are the Children’s Place staff: Maria Simon, Cassie Greenlee, Ali Hultz, and Bailee Sigman. The winner of the 2022 award is Administrative Coordinator Angie Babcock. Since...
Urban Creek Boutique opens in BG
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. It is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words from Mayor Mike Aspacher and BG Chamber...
Perrysburg clinches share of NLL title
HOLLAND — Perrysburg led 14-3 at halftime but scored 35 second half points to blow the game wide open in a 49-14 Northern Lakes League victory at Springfield Friday. Perrysburg, 8-1 overall, is undefeated in NLL play at 6-0 and has earned at least a share of the conference championship. A win over Maumee next Friday, and the Yellow Jackets will be outright champions.
BGSU to hold community Oktoberfest event
The community is invited to join Bowling Green State University in celebration of German culture during the 25th Oktoberfest event hosted by the BGSU German Club and the BGSU Department of World Languages and Cultures from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom of the Bowen Thompson Student Union.
Enjoy a wine tasting at Carter House
If you love wine, you’ll enjoy the Wood County District Public Library’s wine tasting at their historic Carter House. Norm Heineman from the Bowling Green Beverage Center will host a wine tasting on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Tasters will learn the differences between new world and old...
Eastwood clinches NBC title share
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood earned a Northern Buckeye Conference title share after routing visiting Fostoria, 63-7, Friday at Jerry Rutherford Stadium. An Eastwood win over Otsego next week will secure an outright championship for the Eagles. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 9-0, including 6-0 in the NBC, while Fostoria is...
Davis named MAC Co-Golfer of the Week
Kayla Davis was named Mid-American Conference Co-Golfer of the Week after finishing tied for No. 4 at the Rocket Classic Invitational, hosted by Toledo. She shares the honor with Akron’s Abbi Fleiner, who also tied her at the event at the Catawba Island Club. Davis (Sr., Gahanna, Ohio) finished...
Jackets defeat Generals in key NLL match
WHITEHOUSE — There is an old saying in net sports like volleyball and tennis that goes, “Hit them where they aren’t.”. That is what Perrysburg junior middle blocker Wrigley Takats did time after time in the first two sets while leading the Yellow Jackets to a 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 Northern Lakes League volleyball victory over Anthony Wayne.
$5.75 million phase of Slater renovation will start in the spring
A Columbus company has been selected to lead the next phase in the renovation of the Slater Family Ice Arena. The project budget will be $5.75 million. Moody Nolan has been hired, according to a Friday Bowling Green State University press release. “This is exciting news for Bowling Green State...
Otsego volleyball sweeps Royals in NBC action
TONTOGANY — In a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match Thursday, Otsego swept Elmwood 25-22, 25-20, 25-18. Otsego improves to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the league while Elmwood falls to 4-7 and 1-5. For Otsego, junior Emily Genson had 12 kills and 14 digs and junior Faith Keifer had six aces, 18 assists, and 16 digs.
History in the making: Wells is new museum director
Everything in Annette Wells’ history has led to her new job as director of the Wood County Museum, started in August. Her first job was at the Edison Birthplace Museum in Milan, the former home of inventor Thomas Edison. “That was my job on the weekends in high school....
Meet award-winning author and illustrator Raúl the Third at the library
Join the Wood County District Public Library on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Atrium, 251 N. Main St., to meet award-winning author and illustrator Raúl the Third. Author and illustrator of award-winning books like “¡Vamos! Let’s Go Eat,” “Stuntboy,” “In the Meantime” and “Lowriders to the Center of the Earth,” Raúl will discuss his books, work and life, and will share the inspiration, practice and challenges in his creative process.
Rossford academy delves into murder
ROSSFORD — The murder of Cathryn Lambert was the first case for new Det. Craig Revill and he presented it as a study, to the students of the Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy on Wednesday. “If you do this job long enough, you will have a case that sort...
BG community bands scare up some tunes
The Bowling Green Area Community Bands will present a Halloween Spooktacular concert on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., at the Bowling Green School Performing Arts Center, 530 W. Poe Road. The concert is free and doors open at 3:30 p.m. Join the bands for an afternoon of fun, family-friendly music....
