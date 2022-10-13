Roush Review: Ladies’ Night on ‘Masterpiece’ With ‘Magpie,’ ‘Annika’ & Return of ‘Miss Scarlet’

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio knows The Challenge. He has, after all, been in eight of them (between the regular seasons and Champs vs. Stars). And now, he’s back in the newest season of MTV‘s Ride or Dies, entering as a twist following the first elimination alongside his partner Nany Gonzalez. The trailer for the season (below) shows host TJ Lavin’s famous “take care, hope to see you never,” which he’s said to previous quitters. And given how many people quit the final of The Challenge: USA — everyone but the two winners — we couldn’t help but wonder what Devenanzio thought of the CBS edition of the show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO