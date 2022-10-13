Roush Review: Ladies’ Night on ‘Masterpiece’ With ‘Magpie,’ ‘Annika’ & Return of ‘Miss Scarlet’

Read full article on original website
‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene
House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
TV tonight: a magnificent, deadly obsession with erupting volcanoes
Werner Herzog’s documentary about two volcanologists drawn to the edge of the Japanese mountain that killed them. Plus Our Dementia Choir. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
‘The Peripheral’ Co-Creator on the Show’s Line Between Reality & Virtual Reality
Gaming expert Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) is experiencing a timeless kind of terror in Prime Video‘s The Peripheral. While trying out a cutting-edge virtual reality headset that sends her to London in the future, she comes to realize the scene of danger she’s playing a part in isn’t virtual; it’s quite real. And her participation in a crime has put her in grave danger.
Naomi Watts relates to her character in The Watcher
Naomi Watts can relate to her on-screen character in 'The Watcher'. The 54-year-old actress stars alongside Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow in the new Netflix drama series, and Naomi has confessed to relating to her own character. The actress - who plays the part of Nora Brannock -...
James Denton on Chance of More ‘Good Witch’: ‘I Think the Odds Are Decent’
If you’re hoping that there’s more Good Witch to come in some form, whether another movie or another season, it seems like that’s at least a possibility. “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it,” James Denton, who played Dr. Sam Radford alongside Catherine Bell’s Cassie Nightingale in the Hallmark franchise, told TV Insider recently while discussing Perfect Harmony, which premieres October 16.
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
Pete the Penguin Revisited in Comic Strip Form
Original Penguin has teamed with London-based artist Jethro Haynes to bring the origin story of its mascot, Pete the Penguin, to life. Haynes used a 1950s-era comic strip style to tell the tale of how Pete lost — and then recovered — his head, and the brand gained a mascot.
Studiocanal Brings Bambu’s ‘The Vow’ onto the Mipcom Market, Driving Deeper into Daily Dramas (EXCLUSIVE)
Famed for its premium series, European production-distribution giant Studiocanal and Spanish partner Bambu Producciones (“Velvet,” “Cable Girls”) are now driving ever deeper into premium daily dramas, first with “Two Lives” and now with “The Vow,” which Studiocanal is bringing onto the market at Mipcom. The show is produced by Studiocanal-owned Bambú Producciones, led by Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández Valdés, and the creator of successful daily shows, Josep Cister. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE, which co-produces with Studiocanal and Bambu, retains rights to Latin America and the U.S. Created by Cister, “The Vow,” which went into production in Spain this September, weighs in at...
‘The Challenge’ Vet Johnny Bananas on What ‘USA’ Version Was Lacking & All Those Quitters
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio knows The Challenge. He has, after all, been in eight of them (between the regular seasons and Champs vs. Stars). And now, he’s back in the newest season of MTV‘s Ride or Dies, entering as a twist following the first elimination alongside his partner Nany Gonzalez. The trailer for the season (below) shows host TJ Lavin’s famous “take care, hope to see you never,” which he’s said to previous quitters. And given how many people quit the final of The Challenge: USA — everyone but the two winners — we couldn’t help but wonder what Devenanzio thought of the CBS edition of the show.
'Halloween Ends' wins box office, but renews streaming debate
No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget, which has been reported to be between $20 and $30 million. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million.
‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Pitches Herself for Shondaland Shows (VIDEO)
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion could be the next Shondaland superstar, if her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, October 15, was any indication! In her monologue on the NBC sketch-comedy show, Megan made a convincing argument for a role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton. And later in the show, she joined SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson in a faux trailer for the unfortunately-fake Shondaland show, Hot Girl Hospital.
Pete Doherty recalls having 'vocabulary battles' at 4am
Pete Doherty and Carl Barat used to have drunken "vocabulary battles" at 4am. The 43-year-old singer and Carl, 44, founded The Libertines in 1997, and Pete has recalled the early years of their successful partnership. He shared: "Carl used to go out on these drinking missions, who could get the...
Drew Barrymore has had no 'intimate relationship' since marriage ended
Drew Barrymore hasn't been in an "intimate relationship" since her marriage ended in 2016. The 47-year-old actress - who has daughters Olive, 10, and eight-year-old Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman - admitted her "view on sex has truly changed" since she was a young woman looking for "validation" through intimacy, though she doesn't regret her past experiences.
