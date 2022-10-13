Read full article on original website
Polish foreign ministry summons Israeli ambassador over student trip comments
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s foreign ministry has summoned Israel’s ambassador for Monday, a Polish deputy minister said on Friday, after the diplomat criticised the government for not allowing student trips from Israel to visit Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve...
Iraqi outgoing PM appoints new acting finance minister -state news agency
CAIRO (Reuters) – Iraqi outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appointed Hayam Nemat as acting finance minister after accepting Ihsan Abdul Jabbar’s resignation, the state news agency said on Saturday. It added Nemat will fill the position until a new government is formed. Iraq’s parliament on Thursday elected Kurdish...
Georgieva says confident that IMF will ‘back up’ Egypt, Tunisia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be “backing them up.”. Georgieva said the IMF had provided about $90 billion to 16 countries since the start of...
IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December, the fund said on Saturday. Tunisia has been in urgent need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis...
African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
NAIROBI (Reuters) -The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
Saudi king Salman says kingdom seeks stability and balance in oil markets
RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi King Salman said on Sunday the kingdom was working hard to support stability and balance in oil markets, including by establishing and maintaining the agreement of the OPEC+ alliance. King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in an address to the kingdom’s advisory Shura Council that his...
Zambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China’s team
WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zambia’s finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee...
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job -source
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil plans to nominate former central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, as Latin America’s largest economy seeks to secure its first presidency of the institution. The development bank will elect...
Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said...
Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc – German interior minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany’s interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday. “I hope Serbia is acting fast now,” Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. “There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy.”
Ecuador’s government, indigenous groups reach agreements following talks
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government and indigenous community leaders reached a deal on Friday, ending months-long talks that lead to dozens of agreements for implementing economic and environmental concessions, which President Guillermo Lasso made to end deadly protests in June. Lasso, a conservative former banker, began negotiations in...
India’s main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march
BALLARI,India (Reuters) – India’s main opposition Congress party held a huge public rally in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on Saturday, accusing the government of not doing enough to contain inflation and create promised jobs for young people. Tens of thousands of people came to the public...
U.S. ‘deeply concerned’ over reports of increasing violence in northern Ethiopia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was “deeply concerned” about reports of increasing violence in the conflict in northern Ethiopia. “We call on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Eritrean Defense Forces to immediately halt their joint...
Japan PM to pick most appropriate person as next BOJ chief
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he would pick the most appropriate person to take up the governorship of the central bank next April, suggesting the decision could wait until just before the current governor’s term ends on April 8. Kishida, speaking in...
Europe’s centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper
BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement...
Germany’s Scholz calls for bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans...
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country’s ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar. Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party,...
Kherson plan is for ‘deportation’, not ‘evacuation – Ukrainian official
KYIV (Reuters) -Calls by a Russian-installed official for residents to flee the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and go to Russia amount to “deportation”, a Ukrainian regional official said on Friday. Vladimir Saldo, who was appointed head of the region by Moscow after Russian forces seized it...
Japan’s PM orders Unification church investigation as scandal engulfs party
Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has ordered an investigation into the Unification church as he attempts to revive his political fortunes amid a scandal linking his party to the religious group. Kishida had initially been reluctant to increase scrutiny of the church – whose members are colloquially known as...
