royalexaminer.com
Out of the frying pan and into the fire – Rogers sworn in as newly appointed town council member Friday afternoon
Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the Warren County Courthouse, Skip Rogers was sworn in as the newly appointed member of the Front Royal Town Council by Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore. Present was Rogers’ wife, Kathy and a media rep who made it a “Rogers” Trifecta. Skip Rogers membership takes council back to full strength after over two months a member down as the town’s remaining elected officials pondered their options in the wake of Joseph McFadden’s verbal resignation of August 8th and written rescinding of that resignation four days later prior to any official recognition or action by council in reaction to it.
royalexaminer.com
County Planning Commission tackles unique down-zoning request in Linden
The public hearing portion of the meeting consisted of four items. First, Ryan Wesley Eshelman has submitted a request for a CUP for a Commercial Repair Garage with Single Family Dwelling at 1034 Rivermont Dr. in the Fork Magisterial District. Eshelman’s father operated a repair garage on that site from 1987 to 2009, and the permit has since expired. The applicant plans to use the existing 36×50’ building for the business. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted on a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, to unanimously recommend approval of the request.
theriver953.com
158th Anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek reenactment
This weekend is the 158th Anniversary Reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek in Middletown. This two day event recreates the final major battle held in the Shenandoah Valley. Visitors will be taken back in time with music, medical and civilian demonstrations and cavalry, artillery, and infantry soldiers in action.
pagevalleynews.com
Fairview BLA approved, derelict building code adopted, ARPA funds allocated and other Luray news
LURAY, Oct. 11 — After several months of discussion, the Luray Council this week adopted a Code Amendment to establish regulations on blighted properties and derelict buildings. The unanimous vote of support by council aligned with many citizens desire to clean up blighted areas in the tourist town. “I...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: The birth of a community activist
Helen Zurita has been on my radar for a long time. I decided to head over to her office at the East End Mobile Home Park to have a chat. I wanted to understand how a chef for a local hotel evolved into an effective community activist. Zurita was looking...
pagevalleynews.com
PCPS announces names of applicants for District 1 school board seat, public hearing set for Oct. 27
LURAY, Oct. 14 — On Friday afternoon, Page County Public Schools announced the names of six individuals that have submitted applications and resumes by the 5 p.m. deadline on Wednesday to fill the District 1 seat on the Page County School Board vacated by the Sept. 22 death of Tommy Lansberry.
pagevalleynews.com
Norma Jeannine Power Lafragiola
Norma Jeannine Lafragiola, 77, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab in Luray. She was born on November 3, 1944, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late Harry Fielder Power II and Lucielle Marie (Payne) Power. Norma worked for...
WHSV
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish line in the first-ever Harrisonburg Half Marathon was a man born and raised in the Valley. Over 800 runners took on the 13.1-mile trek beginning and ending at Westover...
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
WHSV
ShenGo Bus System celebrates 1 year of service
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s first-ever public transportation system celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday. The ShenGo bus system launched last year and so far it’s been a smashing success. The bus system was started through a grant that runs through June of 2023. In its first...
NBC 29 News
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Wilson Memorial vs. Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Riverheads meet in a Shenandoah District showdown.
pagevalleynews.com
Break-ins continue
October 14, 1965 — The outbreak of entering and looting of homes in Shenandoah continues at an alarming rate. On several occasions attempts at entering have been prevented by the occupants hearing the culprits and frightening them away. There have been several occasions reported where the break-ins have occurred in daylight.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
WHSV
Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
NBC12
Valley Health sues Anthem over ‘egregious’ reimbursement delays
Valley Health, the largest health system in the northern Shenandoah Valley, is suing Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia over what it calls “egregious delays” in some of the insurer’s reimbursements for medical services. According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Winchester Circuit Court...
