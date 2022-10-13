Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the Warren County Courthouse, Skip Rogers was sworn in as the newly appointed member of the Front Royal Town Council by Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore. Present was Rogers’ wife, Kathy and a media rep who made it a “Rogers” Trifecta. Skip Rogers membership takes council back to full strength after over two months a member down as the town’s remaining elected officials pondered their options in the wake of Joseph McFadden’s verbal resignation of August 8th and written rescinding of that resignation four days later prior to any official recognition or action by council in reaction to it.

