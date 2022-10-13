Powerhouse Cajon halts Citrus Valley’s three-game winning streak

Read full article on original website
Redlands, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Redlands. The Redlands East Valley High School football team will have a game with Citrus Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Riverside, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Riverside. The Ramona High School - Riverside football team will have a game with Arlington High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Temescal Canyon High School football team will have a game with John W North High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
San Bernardino, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Bernardino. The Yucaipa High School football team will have a game with Cajon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Valley Christian High School - Cerritos football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Moreno Valley, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moreno Valley. The Rancho Christian High School football team will have a game with Valley View High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
ShakeOut quake drill to take place Thursday in Riverside County
People in government offices, businesses and schools throughout Riverside County next week will stop everything for a minute to “drop, cover and hold on” during a statewide earthquake preparedness drill, now in its 14th year. The Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. Thursday. “What...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal
This weekend's storm would be the second so far since the start of the rain year on Oct. 1. The post Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal appeared first on Long Beach Post.
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits near La Quinta
A small earthquake was reported late Friday night near La Quinta. According to to the U.S Geological Survey's website the 2.5 earthquake occured at 10:14 p.m. on Friday about 13 miles southwest of La Quinta. No damage or injuries have been reported. The post A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits near La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather
Saturday's fast moving stormy weather affected many people in the valley. From powerful winds knocking over trees to blowing sand reducing visibility on the roadways. Here is just some of the aftermath the storm left behind across the valley: Courtesy: Kathleen Huber This downed tree was over at the The Carlotta in Palm Desert during The post Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
Showers, Storms Likely Across Southland Saturday
Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of the Southland Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible showers and storms that could ruin some weekend plans.
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was dragged for three miles as police chased the carjacking suspect. The suspect, Joshua Reneau, 31, was wanted for a murder in July.
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
Latina Fest a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands
The inaugural Latina Fest on Saturday in Ed Hales Park in downtown Redlands was a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands. Organized by Stronger Together Now, Elations and Older Branch Development, the event brought together vendors, speakers, performers and organizations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Stronger Together Now, a nonprofit...
