Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job -source
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil plans to nominate former central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, as Latin America’s largest economy seeks to secure its first presidency of the institution. The development bank will elect...
Japan PM to pick most appropriate person as next BOJ chief
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he would pick the most appropriate person to take up the governorship of the central bank next April, suggesting the decision could wait until just before the current governor’s term ends on April 8. Kishida, speaking in...
Germany’s Scholz calls for bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans...
Iraqi outgoing PM appoints new acting finance minister -state news agency
CAIRO (Reuters) – Iraqi outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appointed Hayam Nemat as acting finance minister after accepting Ihsan Abdul Jabbar’s resignation, the state news agency said on Saturday. It added Nemat will fill the position until a new government is formed. Iraq’s parliament on Thursday elected Kurdish...
Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said...
Nigeria’s Zamfara state orders media to close for covering political rally
KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) – Zamfara state in northwestern Nigeria ordered five media outlets to close on Sunday after they covered a political rally for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which took place in violation of a state ban on political activities. The order to close came after...
India’s main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march
BALLARI,India (Reuters) – India’s main opposition Congress party held a huge public rally in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on Saturday, accusing the government of not doing enough to contain inflation and create promised jobs for young people. Tens of thousands of people came to the public...
China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots – Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) – China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. “One country, two systems” is the best system...
Polish foreign ministry summons Israeli ambassador over student trip comments
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s foreign ministry has summoned Israel’s ambassador for Monday, a Polish deputy minister said on Friday, after the diplomat criticised the government for not allowing student trips from Israel to visit Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve...
Europe’s centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper
BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement...
No deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue strikes
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s CGT union, at the core of a weeks-long strike at refineries and some petrol depots of oil major TotalEnergies, walked away from wage talks Thursday night, slashing hopes the standoff, which has sapped petrol stations and strained the country’s nerves, would end. “We...
African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
NAIROBI (Reuters) -The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country’s ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar. Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party,...
Ecuador’s government, indigenous groups reach agreements following talks
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government and indigenous community leaders reached a deal on Friday, ending months-long talks that lead to dozens of agreements for implementing economic and environmental concessions, which President Guillermo Lasso made to end deadly protests in June. Lasso, a conservative former banker, began negotiations in...
Russia drops criminal case against top economist Mau – sources
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s interior ministry has dropped a criminal case against leading economist Vladimir Mau, three sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters, four months after he was charged with massive fraud. The charges against Mau, an economic liberal with close links to top policymakers, sent shockwaves...
China’s Xi to open 20th Communist Party Congress
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping is to open the 20th Communist Party Congress on Sunday, a week-long event where he is widely expected to win a third leadership term and cement his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. The gathering of roughly...
Georgieva says confident that IMF will ‘back up’ Egypt, Tunisia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she would meet on Saturday with delegations from Egypt and Tunisia and was confident the global lender would be “backing them up.”. Georgieva said the IMF had provided about $90 billion to 16 countries since the start of...
Zambia finance minister eager to renegotiate debt, awaits China’s team
WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zambia’s finance minister said on Saturday it is still unclear who will be leading talks for renegotiating its nearly $6 billion debt with China, the largest bilateral creditor of the first African sovereign default in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. China co-chairs a committee...
Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pakistan’s new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring. In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of...
Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo
MADRID (Reuters) – Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month’s World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best team mates of his international career so far. Ronaldo is...
