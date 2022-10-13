ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Soccer: Liverpool are our biggest title challengers, says Guardiola

(Reuters) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool are their “biggest challengers” for the Premier League title despite the Merseyside team trailing his side by 13 points ahead of Sunday’s game at Anfield. City, who have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League,...
Soccer-Hull City goal posts get the chop

(Reuters) – Hull City’s goal posts were literally cut down to size with the help of a buzz saw after they were found to be two inches taller than the regulation eight feet before Sunday’s Championship match against Birmingham City. Kickoff was delayed as officials used measuring...
Soccer-Caicedo aims for World Cup semi-final spot with Ecuador

(Reuters) – Ecuador could spring a surprise by winning the World Cup in Qatar and would count their campaign successful if they reach the semi-finals, midfielder Moises Caicedo has said. Ecuador reached their fourth World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify for Russia four years ago, and the...
