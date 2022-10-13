Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Arsenal hold off hungry Leeds to stay top of Premier League
LEEDS, England (Reuters) – Arsenal handed Leeds United their first home loss of the season with a gritty 1-0 victory in a frantic game at Elland Road on Sunday to remain top of the Premier League with their best ever start to a season. Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal was...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo
MADRID (Reuters) – Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month’s World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best team mates of his international career so far. Ronaldo is...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Caicedo aims for World Cup semi-final spot with Ecuador
(Reuters) – Ecuador could spring a surprise by winning the World Cup in Qatar and would count their campaign successful if they reach the semi-finals, midfielder Moises Caicedo has said. Ecuador reached their fourth World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify for Russia four years ago, and the...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer: Liverpool are our biggest title challengers, says Guardiola
(Reuters) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool are their “biggest challengers” for the Premier League title despite the Merseyside team trailing his side by 13 points ahead of Sunday’s game at Anfield. City, who have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc – German interior minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany’s interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday. “I hope Serbia is acting fast now,” Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. “There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy.”
104.1 WIKY
Europe’s centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper
BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Ramsdale says Arsenal defence was outstanding in win over Leeds
(Reuters) – Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale hailed their “outstanding” defence on Sunday as they kept hosts Leeds United at bay to secure a 1-0 win that kept them top of the Premier League. Bukayo Saka’s 35th-minute goal proved the winner, with Arsenal marking their best start to...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Hull City goal posts get the chop
(Reuters) – Hull City’s goal posts were literally cut down to size with the help of a buzz saw after they were found to be two inches taller than the regulation eight feet before Sunday’s Championship match against Birmingham City. Kickoff was delayed as officials used measuring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Germany’s Scholz calls for bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans...
104.1 WIKY
Real Madrid renews Emirates Airline sponsorship deal until 2026
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish soccer club Real Madrid said on Friday it renewed a sponsorship agreement with Emirates until 2026. Emirates’ logo has been the main sponsor on the jerseys worn by Real Madrid players since 2013. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro)
104.1 WIKY
At least six hurt in explosion at Spanish restaurant
MADRID (Reuters) – At least six people were injured in an explosion at a Japanese restaurant in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday. The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4:00 pm local time, was not immediately known. (Reporting by Graham Keeley; editing by John Stonestreet)
104.1 WIKY
Polish foreign ministry summons Israeli ambassador over student trip comments
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s foreign ministry has summoned Israel’s ambassador for Monday, a Polish deputy minister said on Friday, after the diplomat criticised the government for not allowing student trips from Israel to visit Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve...
104.1 WIKY
Japan top currency diplomat: would respond firmly to excessive FX moves
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would firmly respond to any excessive currency fluctuations, its top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said, following the yen’s sharp fall to a 32-year low to the dollar. Each country would respond appropriately to an agreement on foreign exchange market moves by the Group of...
Comments / 0