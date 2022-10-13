ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Caicedo aims for World Cup semi-final spot with Ecuador

(Reuters) – Ecuador could spring a surprise by winning the World Cup in Qatar and would count their campaign successful if they reach the semi-finals, midfielder Moises Caicedo has said. Ecuador reached their fourth World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify for Russia four years ago, and the...
SOCCER
104.1 WIKY

Soccer: Liverpool are our biggest title challengers, says Guardiola

(Reuters) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool are their “biggest challengers” for the Premier League title despite the Merseyside team trailing his side by 13 points ahead of Sunday’s game at Anfield. City, who have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Soccer#Christian
104.1 WIKY

Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc – German interior minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany’s interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday. “I hope Serbia is acting fast now,” Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. “There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy.”
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Europe’s centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper

BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Hull City goal posts get the chop

(Reuters) – Hull City’s goal posts were literally cut down to size with the help of a buzz saw after they were found to be two inches taller than the regulation eight feet before Sunday’s Championship match against Birmingham City. Kickoff was delayed as officials used measuring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Scholz calls for bigger European Union

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans...
EUROPE
104.1 WIKY

Real Madrid renews Emirates Airline sponsorship deal until 2026

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish soccer club Real Madrid said on Friday it renewed a sponsorship agreement with Emirates until 2026. Emirates’ logo has been the main sponsor on the jerseys worn by Real Madrid players since 2013. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro)
SOCCER
104.1 WIKY

At least six hurt in explosion at Spanish restaurant

MADRID (Reuters) – At least six people were injured in an explosion at a Japanese restaurant in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday. The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4:00 pm local time, was not immediately known. (Reporting by Graham Keeley; editing by John Stonestreet)
HEALTH SERVICES
104.1 WIKY

Polish foreign ministry summons Israeli ambassador over student trip comments

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s foreign ministry has summoned Israel’s ambassador for Monday, a Polish deputy minister said on Friday, after the diplomat criticised the government for not allowing student trips from Israel to visit Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Japan top currency diplomat: would respond firmly to excessive FX moves

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan would firmly respond to any excessive currency fluctuations, its top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said, following the yen’s sharp fall to a 32-year low to the dollar. Each country would respond appropriately to an agreement on foreign exchange market moves by the Group of...
CURRENCIES

