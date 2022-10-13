ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Daily Mail

Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant

A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
BBC

Boy, 16, dies after car hits lamp post in Tameside

A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car that hit a lamp post has died, police have said. Two other people were injured following the crash in Droylsden Road, Tameside, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers arrested the 18-year-old driver of a white...
BBC

Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea

Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC

Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace

Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
BBC

Pilot's public road take-off near Duns ends with plane in hedge

A pilot who tried to take off in his light aircraft from a public road in the Borders ended up on top of a hedge. The incident - contained in an Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report - happened on the A6105 near Duns in March this year. The pilot...
BBC

Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay

Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
BBC

Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart

The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
BBC

Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex

A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
BBC

Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy

Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
BBC

Tyne and Wear fire service warns parent parking risks lives

An emergency service has warned parents they are putting lives at risk by parking illegally near schools. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has released footage of engines in Sunderland struggling to pass cars. Despite using blue lights they were delayed or blocked by "illegal or inappropriate" parking, it...
BBC

Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says

An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
