Elections

BBC

Liverpool Labour MP Ian Byrne faces reselection battle

A Labour MP is facing a battle to be reselected as the party's candidate at the next general election. Ian Byrne has represented West Derby in Liverpool since 2019, but will have to compete against other candidates after losing a series of votes in local constituency branches. The Labour Party...
BBC

Mini-budget U-turn on table as Kwasi Kwarteng flies home

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for urgent talks in Downing Street, with a U-turn over the mini-budget on the table. Mr Kwarteng has flown back early from Washington DC after days of open revolt among Tory MPs over his economic plan. Prime Minister Liz...
BBC

Events will not need new rules after death, report finds

The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC

Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears

A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
BBC

Liz Truss: Don't throw PM to wolves, Welsh secretary says

Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has warned Conservatives against "throwing another prime minister to the wolves" as pressure mounts on Liz Truss. The cabinet minister, speaking after she sacked her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, said he would not deny it was a "difficult situation". However, he told BBC Radio 4's Any...
BBC

Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily

Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
BBC

Jeremy Hunt buries Truss's economic experiment

Having just conducted what turned out to be the last interview with former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng while across the pond, it certainly seemed like the economic experiment known as "Trussonomics" was dead - even if Liz Truss remained prime minister. I had not expected the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to...
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
BBC

Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital

Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
BBC

New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK

Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
BBC

Derbyshire day centre closures confirmed despite protests

Plans to close eight Derbyshire day centres for adults with learning disabilities have been approved. Derbyshire County Council's cabinet voted to shut the buildings in a meeting on Tuesday. Dozens of protesters gathered outside County Hall in Matlock in an unsuccessful last ditch attempt to save them. However the councillors...
BBC

Liverpool roadworks on hold until after Eurovision

The second stage of a redevelopment of a major Liverpool road has been delayed until after the city stages Eurovision. The multi-million pound revamp of The Strand from Bath Street to James Street was finalised in November after work began in June 2020. New trees and public spaces were installed...
