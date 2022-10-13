Read full article on original website
Liverpool Labour MP Ian Byrne faces reselection battle
A Labour MP is facing a battle to be reselected as the party's candidate at the next general election. Ian Byrne has represented West Derby in Liverpool since 2019, but will have to compete against other candidates after losing a series of votes in local constituency branches. The Labour Party...
Truss premiership ‘hanging by thread’ after Kwarteng sacking and latest U-turn
Liz Truss is desperately clinging to her premiership after she sacked her chancellor and ripped up the mini-budget but failed to calm the financial markets or furious Conservative MPs. In a humiliating reversal, the prime minister backed down on plans to scrap an £18bn rise in corporation tax and replaced...
Mini-budget U-turn on table as Kwasi Kwarteng flies home
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for urgent talks in Downing Street, with a U-turn over the mini-budget on the table. Mr Kwarteng has flown back early from Washington DC after days of open revolt among Tory MPs over his economic plan. Prime Minister Liz...
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
Newcastle's halted Blackett Street pedestrianisation a 'wasted opportunity'
The shelving of plans to permanently pedestrianise a busy city centre street has been called a "wasted opportunity". Led by Nick Forbes, Newcastle City Council had wanted to ban traffic from Blackett Street but "deferred" the scheme after he was ousted and replaced by Nick Kemp. It said it had...
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
Liz Truss: Don't throw PM to wolves, Welsh secretary says
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has warned Conservatives against "throwing another prime minister to the wolves" as pressure mounts on Liz Truss. The cabinet minister, speaking after she sacked her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, said he would not deny it was a "difficult situation". However, he told BBC Radio 4's Any...
Jeremy Hunt welcomed by Tories as he tears up Liz Truss’s fiscal plan
Senior Conservatives on Saturday welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s arrival as chancellor, saying he had effectively “taken over” running the government from Liz Truss after he unceremoniously dumped her tax-cutting agenda on his first day in office. One senior Conservative MP said it was a huge relief to have...
Tough for Tories to replace Truss without a general election - Top Welsh Tory
There should be a general election if Liz Truss cannot "regain confidence" in her leadership, the Welsh Conservative leader has said. Andrew RT Davies made the comments just before it was reported Kwasi Kwarteng had been sacked as chancellor. The prime minister announced she was reversing her policy to scrap...
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
Jeremy Hunt buries Truss’s economic experiment
Having just conducted what turned out to be the last interview with former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng while across the pond, it certainly seemed like the economic experiment known as "Trussonomics" was dead - even if Liz Truss remained prime minister. I had not expected the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to...
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor
The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital
Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
Derbyshire day centre closures confirmed despite protests
Plans to close eight Derbyshire day centres for adults with learning disabilities have been approved. Derbyshire County Council's cabinet voted to shut the buildings in a meeting on Tuesday. Dozens of protesters gathered outside County Hall in Matlock in an unsuccessful last ditch attempt to save them. However the councillors...
Liverpool roadworks on hold until after Eurovision
The second stage of a redevelopment of a major Liverpool road has been delayed until after the city stages Eurovision. The multi-million pound revamp of The Strand from Bath Street to James Street was finalised in November after work began in June 2020. New trees and public spaces were installed...
Chad names ex-rebels as ministers in new unity government
N'DJAMENA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chad has named several former rebels to ministerial posts in its new national unity government, which was formed on Friday and will lead the country for the next two years until elections.
Tunisia: Thousands from rival political parties protest against President Kais Saied
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Tunisia's capital to demonstrate against the president. Parallel demonstrations by political movements who are deeply opposed to each other were held in Tunis. Both groups denounced Kais Saied as an autocrat who is reversing the democratic progress made since the 2011...
