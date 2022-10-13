Roush Review: Ladies’ Night on ‘Masterpiece’ With ‘Magpie,’ ‘Annika’ & Return of ‘Miss Scarlet’

Read full article on original website
TV tonight: a magnificent, deadly obsession with erupting volcanoes
Werner Herzog’s documentary about two volcanologists drawn to the edge of the Japanese mountain that killed them. Plus Our Dementia Choir. Here’s what to watch this evening
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
John Boyega Talks TV Ambitions, ‘Attack The Block’ Sequel & How Opportunities For Diverse Talent Have Improved Since His Impassioned Black Lives Matter Speech – Mipcom Cannes
John Boyega is one of a diminishing number of Hollywood film stars that hasn’t yet dived properly into the world of high-end TV drama. The 30-year-old actor has made several appearances on television—most notably winning plaudits for his searing portrait of a London policeman in Steve McQueen’s multi-award-winning BBC/Prime Video anthology Small Axe—but his career has largely been defined by roles in movies like Attack the Block and the third Star Wars trilogy. This may all be about to change if closely held plans come to fruition: Boyega’s production company, UpperRoom Productions, has, in his words, “something potentially big brewing”. “The project...
Disney+ Strikes Deal For BBC Dramas ‘Ralph & Katie’ & ‘The A Word’ With Keshet International
EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ has struck a deal for hit BBC drama The A Word and spin-off Ralph & Katie with Keshet International. The deal will see all three seasons of Christopher Eccleston-starrer The A Word and Ralph & Katie’s debut licensed to Disney+ across EMEA. The A Word is already available on Disney+ across the Nordics and Belgium, with staggered launches slated for Portugal, Italy, Spain and France from November, and Germany, Austria and Switzerland later on. The news emerged on the first day of Mipcom Cannes, where Israeli powerhouse Keshet is present. The shows are based on Israeli family drama Yellow Peppers,...
Emilia Schüle, Marie Frémont Talk Making ‘Marie Antoinette’ Their Own
“She was such a queen of fashion,” said costume designer Marie Frémont of Marie Antoinette, the iconic and ill-fated last monarch of France. Despite her doomed end, Marie Antoinette continues to reign as a cultural figure, influencing designers including John Galliano during his time at Dior, and Vivienne Westwood, and as the subject of Sofia Coppola’s 2006 Oscar-winning film.
