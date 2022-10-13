ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond set at $15M for Texas mom accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter

TOMBALL, Texas — A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in Tomball has been charged with capital murder, according to documents. Graphic warning: Some people may find the details of this story disturbing. Melissa Towne, 37, was charged after she confessed to the killing during questioning on Sunday....
