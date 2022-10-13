A new season of "The Proof Is Out There" attemps to separate the real from the fake in some of the top videos of the unexplained captured in recent history. Host Tony Harris joined us to share his quest for answers, tracking down eyewitnesses, putting each photo and film through a series of tests and professional evaluations, calling out the hoaxes, and highlighting the most credible evidence in an attempt to better understand our world.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO