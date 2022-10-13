School Bus Drivers Get Raises With Starting Salary Going To $20 Per Hour

Photo: Getty Images

Palm Beach County school bus drivers will now be the highest paid in the state.

That's according to the school board after it voted Wednesday night to increase the starting salary to $20 per hour. That's up from just over $17.33. Existing bus drivers will get a raise of $2.75 per hour.

The School District's Chief Operating Officer Joe Sanches said this after the vote:

“This is the latest example of the School Board’s commitment to addressing this critical staffing shortage, acknowledging the hardworking employees who have been helping us manage this challenge, and most importantly, ensuring we are able to provide safe, reliable, and timely transportation services for our students.”

The school district is just one of many around the state that have been struggling to hire bus drivers.

