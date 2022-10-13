ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

School Bus Drivers Get Raises With Starting Salary Going To $20 Per Hour

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPY6X_0iXlZLHX00
Photo: Getty Images

Palm Beach County school bus drivers will now be the highest paid in the state.

That's according to the school board after it voted Wednesday night to increase the starting salary to $20 per hour. That's up from just over $17.33. Existing bus drivers will get a raise of $2.75 per hour.

The School District's Chief Operating Officer Joe Sanches said this after the vote:

“This is the latest example of the School Board’s commitment to addressing this critical staffing shortage, acknowledging the hardworking employees who have been helping us manage this challenge, and most importantly, ensuring we are able to provide safe, reliable, and timely transportation services for our students.”

The school district is just one of many around the state that have been struggling to hire bus drivers.

Click Here to find out more about the incentives being offered for those wanting a job as a Palm Beach County school bus driver.

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation

Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
margatetalk.com

Company Fined For Safety Failures in Margate Diver’s Death

The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a company for numerous safety failures following the death of a 22-year-old diver working in Margate. The worker, whose name was not made public, was working at the bottom of a Margate canal on April 4—removing sand with an industrial vacuum to restore an embankment—when the sediment above collapsed, leaving him trapped until he drowned.
MARGATE, FL
cw34.com

Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#The School Board
calleochonews.com

Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony

The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
treasurecoast.com

THE HONEST BROKER: ARE YOU RENTING AND WANT TO MOVE SOMEONE ELSE IN WITH YOU?

THE HONEST BROKER: ARE YOU RENTING AND WANT TO MOVE SOMEONE ELSE IN WITH YOU?. When there is a lease agreement, there are rules and regulations to abide by within the landlords’ contract. Also, if the rental is within a homeowner’s association the rules and regulations of that community must be followed too. In entering any lease, the applicant(s) is (are) asked the names and number of people who will be living in the rental unit or home. This is to adhere to the restrictions of the landlord and housing regulations set up by the city or county codes for that dwelling. The usual standard is no more than 2 people per bedroom. In general, a 3-bedroom house generally has a rule of thumb for a maximum of 6 people permitted for that dwelling, two per room which would prevent overcrowding or more than one family living in a domicile at once.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD: Beware of cryptocurrency ATM scams

Port St.Lucie,Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams. Over the last two weeks PSLPD has seen an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams, which resulted in criminals stealing more than $78,000 from 4 victims. In each of the cases, the victims were contacted via phone or computer messages by criminals pretending to be a federal law enforcement agent or fraud investigator. The criminals demanded the victims withdraw large amounts of cash from their banks and directed them to nearby cryptocurrency ATMs to deposit the money via a QR code in order to avoid arrest or other consequences. The criminals used a spoofed phone number and typically stay on the phone with the victim during the crime to cause panic and have them deposit the cash without a second thought. Additionally, the criminals also directed 2 of the victims to send $22,000 in gift cards to them.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

The City of Fort Pierce Celebrates City Government Week: “My Fort Pierce.”

The City of Fort Pierce Celebrates City Government Week: “My Fort Pierce.”. The City of Fort Pierce will celebrate Florida City Government Week-themed, "My Fort Pierce.” the week of October 17 and 23, by hosting a week-long photo contest, fun-trivial games about Fort Pierce, and answering the top 3 questions asked from the City’s website. Be sure to follow along through the City’s social media channels!
FORT PIERCE, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Freight train fatally hits woman in car, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after her vehicle was fatally hit by a freight train. The incident took place near downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday a little before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Evernia and Rosemary. West Palm Beach police said...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy