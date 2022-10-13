ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return despite loss

Bryce Young put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming

OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
In His Own Words: Harsin reacts to high-scoring loss

OXFORD, Mississippi — Bryan Harsin fell to 3-9 in his last 12 games as Auburn's head coach, as the Tigers fell down 21-0 and couldn't slow a devastating Ole Miss rushing attack enough to create a legitimate upset bid down the stretch, losing 48-34 to the No. 9 Rebels in Oxford. Here's everything Harsin said after Auburn's six-game winning streak in the series was snapped.
