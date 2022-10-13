Read full article on original website
Related
Japan’s PM orders Unification church investigation as scandal engulfs party
Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has ordered an investigation into the Unification church as he attempts to revive his political fortunes amid a scandal linking his party to the religious group. Kishida had initially been reluctant to increase scrutiny of the church – whose members are colloquially known as...
China's party congress promises continuity, not change
The overarching theme emerging from China's ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change
Comments / 0