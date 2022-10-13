ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend. The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days. FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire engulfs Liberty Twp. home, closes part of Belmont Ave.

Dispatchers say fire forced residents of a Liberty Township home to flee early Sunday. The fire broke out in a garage at Lincoln Ave and Edwards Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. The flames spread to the home. A police officer reported that flames fully engulfed the structure. Belmont Avenue was...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Take a trip to an Asian Night Market at this unique BLINK installation

CINCINNATI — Take a trip to an Asian Night Market at this unique BLINK installation. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
BLUE ASH, OH
News Break
Politics
wnewsj.com

Sunny Saturday season’s finale for Farmers Market

The weekly outdoor Clinton County Farmers Market held its final event of the season on a beautiful fall Saturday morning at the Courthouse Square parking lot in Wilmington. It included a “trunk-n-treat” for kids while they and their parents shopped. Also, the Wilmington College Agronomy Club was there sharing information, and OSU Extension SNAP Educator Kacey Burns was on hand.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Get 'electric' with this beautiful BLINK exhibit at Fountain Square

CINCINNATI — The Blink Festival has announced a new experience for this fall's show on Fountain Square. While the location may be familiar, the experience will be new: ElectriFi. According to the festival, ElectriFi vision was developed by Fifth Third's design and innovation team, and is "inspired by the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ghouls and boys, Cincinnati Zoo's HallZOOween is back!

CINCINNATI — Ghouls and boys, this weekend kicks off HallZOOween at the Cincinnati Zoo!. Fall-themed foods; such as caramel apples, pumpkin lattes, and caramel corn. In addition, three Fiona statues will be hidden throughout the zoo for people to see what Fiona dressed up as for Halloween!. The event...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Prospect Place in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Prospect Place in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH

