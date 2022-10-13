Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Fox 19
Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend. The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days. FOX19...
WLWT 5
WATCH: 30 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days. 1. The Inside...
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022 creates glowing opportunity for small businesses in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — For some, BLINK is an opportunity to check out world-class art while exploring one of the most colorful art showcases in the country. For business owners like Paul Picton, the festival offers a chance to capitalize on the extra evening foot traffic past his store. What You...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Check out these 8 must-see BLINK installations in northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks on the Kentucky side...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
WLWT 5
Take a walk under this illuminated 'beeline' pathway at BLINK Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a walk under this illuminated beeline pathway at BLINK Cincinnati. BEELINE by INFLATABILL is located in Piatt Park at Garfield Place and Race Street. INFLATABILL makes giant inflatable luminaries that transform everyday spaces into the extraordinary.
WFMJ.com
Fire engulfs Liberty Twp. home, closes part of Belmont Ave.
Dispatchers say fire forced residents of a Liberty Township home to flee early Sunday. The fire broke out in a garage at Lincoln Ave and Edwards Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. The flames spread to the home. A police officer reported that flames fully engulfed the structure. Belmont Avenue was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BLINK 2022: Top 9 installations to see this weekend
With more than 100 installations across Over-the-Rhine, BLINK can get a bit overwhelming. Here are the top nine installations around the festival.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Beekman Street in Millvale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Take a trip to an Asian Night Market at this unique BLINK installation
CINCINNATI — Take a trip to an Asian Night Market at this unique BLINK installation. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
WKRC
2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Sunny Saturday season’s finale for Farmers Market
The weekly outdoor Clinton County Farmers Market held its final event of the season on a beautiful fall Saturday morning at the Courthouse Square parking lot in Wilmington. It included a “trunk-n-treat” for kids while they and their parents shopped. Also, the Wilmington College Agronomy Club was there sharing information, and OSU Extension SNAP Educator Kacey Burns was on hand.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Lights, sounds, action: BLINK Day 2 draws big crowds in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — BLINK's reputation is traveling at the speed of light and attracting visitors from great distances. "Oh, my God. It's amazing. We had so much fun," BLINK attendee Kim Kimball said. "[We're from] Carbondale, Illinois. Took us five hours to get here." However, this year wasn't Kimball's first...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022: Here are some keys to navigating the massive light and art festival
CINCINNATI — A number of streets in downtown Cincinnati and Covington, Ky. need to close during evening hours this weekend to make room for BLINK. A number of road closures and traffic restrictions are in place for BLINK. Closures go into effect nightly from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday,...
WLWT 5
Get 'electric' with this beautiful BLINK exhibit at Fountain Square
CINCINNATI — The Blink Festival has announced a new experience for this fall's show on Fountain Square. While the location may be familiar, the experience will be new: ElectriFi. According to the festival, ElectriFi vision was developed by Fifth Third's design and innovation team, and is "inspired by the...
WLWT 5
Ghouls and boys, Cincinnati Zoo's HallZOOween is back!
CINCINNATI — Ghouls and boys, this weekend kicks off HallZOOween at the Cincinnati Zoo!. Fall-themed foods; such as caramel apples, pumpkin lattes, and caramel corn. In addition, three Fiona statues will be hidden throughout the zoo for people to see what Fiona dressed up as for Halloween!. The event...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Prospect Place in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Prospect Place in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0