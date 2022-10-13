Read full article on original website
Russia targets Ukraine’s energy grid as winter approaches
Russia’s call for the evacuation of civilians from Kherson oblast last week may have been billed as merely temporary by one local official, but it is the next step in a gradual retreat from the west of the Dnipro, where its forces have been going backwards since the beginning of the month.
Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital one week after Russia orchestrated a massive coordinated airstrike across the country.
Don’t Give Up on Diplomacy with China
Dialogue and negotiation are essential to determine whether Xi Jinping might be persuaded to moderate his policies during his third term.
Kyiv hit by a series of explosions from ‘drone attack’
Kyiv has been hit by a series of explosions, just days after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin promised there would be “no need for more massive strikes” on Ukraine. Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed two blasts sounded in the city’s central Shevchenkiv district in a series of statements posted to his Telegram channel just before 7am on Monday.
Economy in crisis, Tories in meltdown: how I have told the sad, strange story of Britain
Since the 1990s I’ve been interpreting events in Britain for an American audience through my journalism. Sometimes it’s easy: London’s glorious renaissance, Tony Blair’s rise. Sometimes it’s less easy: the strangeness of a “special relationship” where one side cares too much and the other too little, the post-imperial hangover that courses through British life.
Russia-Ukraine war live: several blasts hit central Kyiv; conflict has pushed four million children into poverty, says UN
Russia launched at least three strikes on Kyiv early Monday morning; 19% increase in children living in poverty in Europe and central Asia since 2021
