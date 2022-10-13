ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Kyiv hit by a series of explosions from ‘drone attack’

Kyiv has been hit by a series of explosions, just days after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin promised there would be “no need for more massive strikes” on Ukraine. Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed two blasts sounded in the city’s central Shevchenkiv district in a series of statements posted to his Telegram channel just before 7am on Monday.
The Guardian

Economy in crisis, Tories in meltdown: how I have told the sad, strange story of Britain

Since the 1990s I’ve been interpreting events in Britain for an American audience through my journalism. Sometimes it’s easy: London’s glorious renaissance, Tony Blair’s rise. Sometimes it’s less easy: the strangeness of a “special relationship” where one side cares too much and the other too little, the post-imperial hangover that courses through British life.
