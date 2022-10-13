Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to host 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Last year the...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office responds to protests held for three inmate deaths in 2021
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement during a protest that was held at the jail on Saturday. The protest was in response to three separate inmate deaths that happened in 2021. Ian Longshore, 36 of Stone Mountain, and Corey Bryant, 22 of Decatur, both died on Sept....
fox5atlanta.com
Protesters rally outside Gwinnett County Jail after three incarcerated men die
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Activists who gathered outside the Gwinnett County Jail Saturday afternoon said they were angry. After the deaths of three men behind bars, their loved ones stood alongside members of state and local NAACP chapters to demand answers and better conditions. "They are human beings," said Penny...
She lost 4 family members to drug overdose deaths. Now she wants to put an end to the epidemic
CUMMING, Ga. — Drug overdose deaths have gone up 17% over the past year in Georgia. That's the 11th highest increase out of all states nationwide. A Forsyth County woman knows that tragedy all too well. Jennifer Hodge started the non-profit organization Realty4Recovery after losing family members to accidental...
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
How Atlanta police aim to curb crime, accidental shootings by buying back guns
While helping her mother move out of her Savannah home, Bera Green said she found three guns that her mom didn’t even kn...
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Forsyth County Blotter: Racing arrests and a drug bust
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two separate instances of drag racing and another traffic violation reveal hidden drugs keeping deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office busy. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:
fox5atlanta.com
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County men
(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect in a triple shooting that left two men dead at a home in the southwestern part of Forsyth County has been formally charged with the crimes. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Body found at Acworth construction site
A body was found Friday morning at a construction site in north Cobb County, according to police....
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Some delightful old photographs that came our way
OCT. 14, 2022 | It doesn’t happen often, but every now and then you find something good unexpected happens to you. Suddenly it’s there, and you were not even thinking about it. You are just lucky. This windfall came to me recently from Norman Baggs, my former colleague...
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall
A Newnan police officer was stabbed while trying to apprehend a man at a Coweta County mall Sunday, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County woman rewarded for tip cracking church arson case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County woman received a reward on Thursday for making a tip on an open arson case. That tip led to the court convictions of the people who burned down a historic church last year. The hero of this story is Brenda Kairis, who received...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County major was carrying narcotics unit challenge coins during DUI arrest, report says
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia patrolman realized he arrested the director of a Cherokee County narcotics unit when he discovered two challenge coins during a search, according to an incident report. Georgia State Patrol Cpl. James Hensley wrote in his report, after he arrested Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Maj....
Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: 16-year-old Ellenwood girl with 'multiple mental health disorders'
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police said they are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl said to have multiple mental health disorders. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Taniya Caffee left her house on the 2700 block of Bench Circle...
Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case
Content warning: this article includes mention of an assault on a minor. A family has accused a DeKalb County judge of faking official correspondence in a case that involves a racially motivated assault on a 15-year-old girl. On Aug. 9, plaintiffs in the DeKalb Superior Court case Jane Smith Et al v. Bell Fund V […] The post Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
