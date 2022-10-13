ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee

The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Some delightful old photographs that came our way

OCT. 14, 2022 | It doesn’t happen often, but every now and then you find something good unexpected happens to you. Suddenly it’s there, and you were not even thinking about it. You are just lucky. This windfall came to me recently from Norman Baggs, my former colleague...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case

Content warning: this article includes mention of an assault on a minor.  A family has accused a DeKalb County judge of faking official correspondence in a case that involves a racially motivated assault on a 15-year-old girl.  On Aug. 9, plaintiffs in the DeKalb Superior Court case Jane Smith Et al v. Bell Fund V […] The post Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

