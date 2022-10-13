Erik Ten Hag Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo On "Phenomenal" 700-Goal Landmark

Ronaldo hit the landmark by scoring the winner in Sunday's 2-1 victory at Everton - the 945th club appearance of his career.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for becoming the first player in history to score 700 club goals.

Ronaldo hit the landmark by scoring the winner in Sunday's 2-1 victory at Everton - the 945th club appearance of his career.

Speaking ahead of Ronaldo's 946th club game - United's Europa League clash with Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford on Thursday - Ten Hag told ManUtd.com : "It's phenomenal.



"Football is [about the] team and we express this in a way – I think Cristiano, he knows we can't do it without the team but I must say it's a huge individual performance.

"If you achieve this, it's incredible - 700 goals for a club and not many players even achieve 700 games, and he scored 700 goals. So I'm really happy for him, really want to tell you that and I congratulate him."



Erik ten Hag pictured (right) talking to Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Just one of Ronaldo's 700 career club goals have come in the UEFA Europa League - he scored in United's 2-0 win over Sheriff last month.

He will be hoping to add to that tally against Omonia, who finished seventh in the Cypriot First Division last season.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes in last week's reverse fixture in Cyprus. United won the match 3-2 but it was a frustrating night for Ronaldo as he failed to score despite attempting eight shots.