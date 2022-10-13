ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Affidavit: Midland woman hits aunt with SUV while trying to avoid tow truck

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly ran over her aunt with her Jeep as she was trying to leave a parking lot and avoid a tow truck that was trying to take possession of the vehicle. Alexis Hutson, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on October 12, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a hotel on N Big Street to investigate an auto versus pedestrian crash. At the scene, officers found a woman with injuries, including multiple abrasions and a large bruise to her forehead- she was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. After the victim was transported from the scene, investigators met with the driver, identified as Hutson, who said the victim was her aunt.

Investigators learned that Hutson’s aunt had arrived at the hotel with a towing company after she paid them to remove the vehicle Hutson was driving from the property. The victim said she had an agreement with her niece and allowed her to drive her vehicle, a 2013 Jeep, as long as Hutson was making the payments. When she discovered that Hutson had stopped making payments, the victim asked the towing company to confiscate the vehicle.

Witnesses said that Hutson spotted the tow truck in the parking lot and tried to prevent the company from impounding the Jeep by getting behind the wheel and driving away. As Huston moved to exit the parking lot, the victim reportedly threw her phone at the SUV, causing Hutson to stop. When the woman tried to retrieve her phone, Hutson allegedly stepped on the gas.

Hutson was arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has not yet been set.

