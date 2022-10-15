ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Post-Season Baseball Is Back: Here’s How to Watch the MLB Playoffs Online

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is getting one step closer to the World Series with the postseason in full swing.

Eight teams remain in contention for the 2022 Commissioner’s Trophy (the official name given to the World Series trophy) with the League Division Series happening now.

In the American League (AL), Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are facing off against the Cleveland Guardians, while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners.

Over in the National League (NL), the Los Angeles Dodgers are battling the Philadelphia Phillies, while the defending World Series champs Atlanta Braves take to the field against the San Diego Padres. Check out a full schedule of games here .

Four other teams — the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays — were eliminated in the best-of-three Wild Card Series earlier this month.

How to Watch the MLB Playoffs on TV

If you want to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs on TV, playoff baseball games are airing on ABC, ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS.

A digital TV antenna ( like this one from Amazon ) gets you access to ABC and FOX for postseason baseball coverage, along with other major networks like NBC and CBS for entertainment. Buy the digital antenna once and use it to watch baseball on TV for free without paying for cable.

Buy: Antier Amplified Digital TV Antenna $29.99

A cable TV package like this one from Verizon Fios , meantime, will get you access to ABC and FOX, plus all the other channels airing baseball playoff games live on TV.

How to Watch MLB Playoffs Online

If you want to stream the 2022 MLB playoffs online with cable, you can use a live TV streaming service to cast it onto your TV or watch the games from your computer, tablet or phone. Here are the best services to use to stream the baseball playoffs online.

Watch Baseball Playoffs on DIRECTV Stream

The best way to watch the MLB playoffs online is through DIRECTV Stream , which gets you the same TV coverage of DIRECTV but for online streaming.

The DIRECTV Stream channel lineup includes ABC, FOX, ESPN, FS1 and TBS to get you a livestream of every baseball playoff game airing right now. Try it now with a 5-day free trial, then continue on with DIRECTV Stream for just $69.99/month .

Buy DIRECTV Stream Free Trial

Watch Baseball Playoffs on fuboTV

fuboTV is one of the best streaming services for watching baseball online and their channel lineup includes ABC, FOX, FS1 and ESPN (they don’t have TBS).

fubo is currently offering a 7-day free trial that you can use to watch the MLB playoffs online for free. Choose to continue afterwards from $69.99 a month for 100+ live TV channels or cancel before your free trial is over.

Buy fuboTV Free Trial

Watch MLB Playoffs on Hulu

Hulu offers ABC, ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS on its Hulu + Live TV service , which gets you access to Hulu’s on-demand library and 75+ live TV channels.

While Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, your $69.99 subscription price includes Hulu plus Disney+ and ESPN+ for free.

Buy Hulu + Live TV $69.99

How to Watch MLB Playoffs Online Free

You don’t need to pay for a streaming service to watch the baseball playoffs online. Use the fuboTV and DIRECTV Stream trials to live stream the games online for free. You’ll be able to stream every cable for free without needing to commit to a cable package or lengthy subscription.

The baseball Division Series are taking place now, with the Division Championships set for the week of October 17. The 2022 World Series, meantime, begin on Friday, October 28.

