Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."

Damian Lillard talks about his expectations with the Portland Trail Blazers, revealing that he wants to win a title with them.

Damian Lillard is ready to face a new NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers, trying to lead this squad to compete for the championship once and for all. The talented point guard has never been able to go further than the Western Conference Finals, and many people doubt that he can do it in the foreseeable future.

Portland has never been an attractive destination for superstars, but Dame is trying to change that, or at least show that you can win while playing for the Trail Blazers. The former Rookie of the Year has never shown any intention to leave his team and has repeatedly stated he wants to win there.

This offseason, the Blazers landed Jerami Grant in a trade that looked very favorable for Portland. Not many think that Grant is the right piece for this team, but he'll definitely leave his everything on the court to help Dame and co.

Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Lillard remains confident that he can get the job done in Portland and he's working towards that goal. It won't be easy, but Dame wants to win with the Trail Blazers, no matter what it takes. During a recent interview with Logan Murdock of The Ringer , Dame revealed his plans for the future and how the Blazers fit into that picture.

“I want to win as a Trail Blazer,” Lillard said. “I want to win a championship where I am. I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere. I would be happy, no doubt. Like winning a chip, you get that experience. “But I know how I want it.”

He's very loyal to the Blazers, which is something he learned at home. Instead of trying to create superteams somewhere else, he's trying to build something in Portland that will last, although it's been hard to accomplish it so far.

“The way I look at it is I grew up in that type of environment: You got to be for your family, you got to be for your people,” he said. “That’s just what my family stood for. My dad, my mom, my brother, my cousins, and my grandparents, uncles, aunties: I’ve seen plenty of my family members have arguments and disagreements. There might have been a fight or whatever, but we were like this. Still, this to this day. So all I know is to roll with your own. Roll with your people.”

Dame also revealed that LeBron James tried to recruit him to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the former All-Star had no intention to join the King and Anthony Davis at Staples Center. He remains a sought-after player in the NBA, and perhaps, if the Blazers fail to make a run this season, Dame's opinion about staying at the Moda Center will change.