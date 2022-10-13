On Tom Petty Day, the sounds of “I Won’t Back Down” echoed throughout Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. After the first chorus, Petty’s family was honored on the field. Immediately as the second verse began, the LSU marching band blared the school’s fight song. Whether it was the disrespect from the Tigers’ horns or the energy of the moment, the Florida Gators found new life.

