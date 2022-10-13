Read full article on original website
Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center hosts panel on enslaved Africans in Alachua County
Kenneth Nunn remembers a time when his late wife, Patricia Hilliard-Nunn, drove down country roads with a camera in hand searching for the names and personal stories of enslaved Africans in Alachua County. “She invoked those names and said that it was important for them to be remembered and to...
Newberry High School Homecoming parade returns for for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
School spirit — what many call Panther Pride — took many different forms at Newberry High School Friday: blasting “Umbrella” by Rihanna from the Fellowship of The Christian Athletes parade float, donning ‘50s attire to the background music of “Beauty School Dropout” from “Grease” or tossing goodies to parade onlookers.
No.13 Florida finishes trip to Starkville with another sweep against Mississippi State
On the left side of the court, right in front of the net, junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria played with a spring in her step. She slammed the ball into the ground to end the weekend in Starkville, Mississippi. No.13 Florida (15-3, 7-1) swept the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-7, 4-4)...
No.13 Florida extends winning streak to four with sweep of Mississippi State
The ball was served by the smack of the palm of Florida freshman libero Emily Canaan, Mississippi State graduate student outside hitter Gabby Waden made contact, but it was arrant, and the ball bounced out of bounds. The Gators worked in stride toward their fourth straight win. No.13 Florida (14-3,...
Florida soccer draws at Kentucky, snaps eight-match losing streak
Florida soccer’s first conference points of the season came with a bittersweet taste Sunday afternoon. The Gators led Kentucky on the road for 46 minutes before a defensive miscue gave Wildcats’ freshman midfielder Madison Jones an open shot at the goal in the 80th minute. Florida was left stunned and couldn’t respond to the late equalizer.
Gators geaux down, again: Tigers’ offense shreds Florida
On Tom Petty Day, the sounds of “I Won’t Back Down” echoed throughout Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. After the first chorus, Petty’s family was honored on the field. Immediately as the second verse began, the LSU marching band blared the school’s fight song. Whether it was the disrespect from the Tigers’ horns or the energy of the moment, the Florida Gators found new life.
