Alachua County, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Florida soccer draws at Kentucky, snaps eight-match losing streak

Florida soccer’s first conference points of the season came with a bittersweet taste Sunday afternoon. The Gators led Kentucky on the road for 46 minutes before a defensive miscue gave Wildcats’ freshman midfielder Madison Jones an open shot at the goal in the 80th minute. Florida was left stunned and couldn’t respond to the late equalizer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators geaux down, again: Tigers’ offense shreds Florida

On Tom Petty Day, the sounds of “I Won’t Back Down” echoed throughout Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. After the first chorus, Petty’s family was honored on the field. Immediately as the second verse began, the LSU marching band blared the school’s fight song. Whether it was the disrespect from the Tigers’ horns or the energy of the moment, the Florida Gators found new life.
GAINESVILLE, FL

