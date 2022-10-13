Read full article on original website
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis advocates optimistic the city’s reparations effort will advance
Reparations is often something people hear about in an international setting — such as ongoing reparations that are paid to Holocaust survivors or reparations South Africa paid to apartheid victims. This weekend, elected officials — including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush — will gather for...
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
wustl.edu
Media Advisory: WashU Medical Campus street to be renamed Nash Way to honor physicians who advocated and cared for generations of St. Louis children
Name change honors beloved pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD. What: On Friday, Oct. 14, on the Washington University Medical Campus, Children’s Place between Euclid and Taylor avenues will be renamed Nash Way to honor beloved Washington University pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD, both of whom spent decades providing health care to and advocating for generations of children in St. Louis, many of whom were poor and Black. The siblings, who also treated patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, influenced physicians, trainees and a range of other health-care workers to emphasize health equity in patient care.
advantagenews.com
Free breakfast on Veterans Day
Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
St. Louis American
Nicole Williams to lead SLPS as interim superintendent
Nicole Williams is changing jobs, but her new office is not far from her previous one. Williams, SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams’ chief of staff, will serve as interim superintendent beginning January 1, 2023. Adams is retiring in Dec. 31, 2022. “Dr. Williams’ impressive career in education spans three decades....
St. Louis Standards: La Pizza Is a Slice of New York in University City
The beloved restaurant has been bringing New York style pizza to St. Louis since 2003
High levels of radioactive lead found in Jana Elementary School
The Parents and Teachers Association at Jana Elementary School in Hazelwood has warned parents in an email that test results show “high levels of radioactive lead inside the school.”
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold church and school celebrate 175th anniversary
Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Arnold have been getting ready for what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrations in the church’s history. The church and school turn 175 years old in 2023, and the parish started celebrating the milestone this fall in order to have everyone’s excitement peak for an anniversary celebration worship service scheduled for 10 a.m. May 14, 2023, at Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold, Senior Pastor Jeremy Schultz said.
edglentoday.com
Lewis Rice Names Six New Associates
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice has announced six new associates: Patrick F. Ganninger, Allison E. Knopp, Ryan J. Krutz, Andrew J. Meyer, Skylar S. Petitt and Jacquelyn H. Sicilia. Patrick F. Ganninger practices in the Estate Planning & Probate Department of the firm. He develops and...
theprioryrecord.com
St. Louis, home of The Exorcist
That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
here is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II.
25th annual Bands of America returns to St. Louis
More than 60 bands came to the Dome at America's Center for the 25th annual Bands of America competition.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas City Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment 4; St. Louis hotel employees fight to unionize
A St. Louis judge heard a lawsuit Wednesday from six attorneys general, including Missouri's Eric Schmitt, who want to block President Joe Biden's nearly $500 billion student loan forgiveness program. Schmitt argues that enacting the program results in the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority losing revenue. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce publicly opposed Amendment 4, which mandates an increase in the Kansas City Police Department's budget and is set to appear on the ballot in November. The group argued that the responsibility of delegating funds to the department should fall to local leaders. And, employees at a large hotel in St. Louis are the latest to fight for unionization. Kick-start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of your business news below.
KMOV
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
FOX2now.com
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
Check out the current fall foliage map in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — We've all seen the colors on the leaves start to change over the last couple of weeks. While the colors are starting to pop just a bit more recently, we're still about 10 days away from peak fall colors. Every week, our friends at The Foliage...
KMOV
School district denies News 4 access to video of student, security guard altercation
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A Metro East school district denied News 4 access to surveillance footage of an altercation between a student and security guards. In September, a student sent News 4 cell phone footage of a Cahokia High School security guard body-slamming a student outside the school. In a...
Spacecraft will fly over St. Louis area before splashing down into Atlantic Ocean Friday
ST. LOUIS — If you have your eye to the sky Friday afternoon, you might see some interstellar travelers heading back home. At about 3:45 p.m., the SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew will be flying over the St. Louis area. Depending on where you are in the area, the spacecraft may be visible anywhere from 20 to 90 degrees above the horizon.
Courthouse News Service
Panel rules against church leaders who gave bologna sandwiches to homeless
(CN) — The city of St. Louis did not violate the First Amendment rights of a Christian pastor and his assistant by threatening to prosecute them for handing out bologna sandwiches to the homeless, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. Pastor Raymond Redlich, vice president of the New Life...
'The hard part is leaving this': Sugaree Baking Company to close its doors at end of year
ST. LOUIS — Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood has had a long success in selling lots and selling quickly. After 27 years, co-owners Pat Rutherford-Pettine and her husband Jimmy are selling the business. The couple has had their fair share of challenges. And even still, their...
