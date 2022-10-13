ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wustl.edu

Media Advisory: WashU Medical Campus street to be renamed Nash Way to honor physicians who advocated and cared for generations of St. Louis children

Name change honors beloved pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD. What: On Friday, Oct. 14, on the Washington University Medical Campus, Children’s Place between Euclid and Taylor avenues will be renamed Nash Way to honor beloved Washington University pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD, both of whom spent decades providing health care to and advocating for generations of children in St. Louis, many of whom were poor and Black. The siblings, who also treated patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, influenced physicians, trainees and a range of other health-care workers to emphasize health equity in patient care.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Free breakfast on Veterans Day

Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
ALTON, IL
St. Louis American

Nicole Williams to lead SLPS as interim superintendent

Nicole Williams is changing jobs, but her new office is not far from her previous one. Williams, SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams’ chief of staff, will serve as interim superintendent beginning January 1, 2023. Adams is retiring in Dec. 31, 2022. “Dr. Williams’ impressive career in education spans three decades....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold church and school celebrate 175th anniversary

Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Arnold have been getting ready for what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrations in the church’s history. The church and school turn 175 years old in 2023, and the parish started celebrating the milestone this fall in order to have everyone’s excitement peak for an anniversary celebration worship service scheduled for 10 a.m. May 14, 2023, at Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold, Senior Pastor Jeremy Schultz said.
ARNOLD, MO
edglentoday.com

Lewis Rice Names Six New Associates

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice has announced six new associates: Patrick F. Ganninger, Allison E. Knopp, Ryan J. Krutz, Andrew J. Meyer, Skylar S. Petitt and Jacquelyn H. Sicilia. Patrick F. Ganninger practices in the Estate Planning & Probate Department of the firm. He develops and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theprioryrecord.com

St. Louis, home of The Exorcist

That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas City Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment 4; St. Louis hotel employees fight to unionize

A St. Louis judge heard a lawsuit Wednesday from six attorneys general, including Missouri's Eric Schmitt, who want to block President Joe Biden's nearly $500 billion student loan forgiveness program. Schmitt argues that enacting the program results in the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority losing revenue. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce publicly opposed Amendment 4, which mandates an increase in the Kansas City Police Department's budget and is set to appear on the ballot in November. The group argued that the responsibility of delegating funds to the department should fall to local leaders. And, employees at a large hotel in St. Louis are the latest to fight for unionization. Kick-start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of your business news below.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
