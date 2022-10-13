ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York

England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler’s new coach-caddie-clubs combo is off to a hot start

Rickie Fowler is still trying to figure out a nickname for his new caddie. The new face on his bag this season is friend and veteran looper Ricky Romano, who replaced Joe Skovron as they began the PGA Tour’s fall swing. Fowler’s been calling his caddie R-squared, but he’s open to suggestions.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler closes in on massive comeback victory: How to watch

It’s been a struggle for Rickie Fowler these last three years. There is no denying it. The 33-year-old has been on a steady decline of form since the start of 2019. For the last 18 months, he has essentially been the epitome of average, with mostly the same amount of positive strokes gained rounds as negative. As one of the most popular players in the world, we’ve all paid a lot more attention to him than, say, another player ranked outside the top 100. We’ve noticed Fowler’s fall down to No. 160 in the OWGR, mainly because so many people care about him. All of which makes it rather ironic that his sudden rise out of that averageness comes this week, during football season, while he’s playing in Japan and while American fans will struggle to see it with their own eyes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
GolfWRX

Keegan Bradley’s winning WITB: 2022 Zozo Championship

Keegan Bradley’s what’s in the bag accurate as of the Zozo Championship. Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max High Launch (16.5 degrees) Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees) Shaft: Project X Smoke Black RDX 60 TX. Irons: Srixon ZX5 (3-5), Srixon ZX7 (6-PW) Shafts:...
Golf.com

‘Kind of bittersweet:’ Rickie Fowler inspired after coming up short in Japan

It would probably be a stretch to call Rickie Fowler’s loss at the Zozo Championship a heartbreak. Yes, this was his best chance to win since his last victory in 2019. Yes, he’s one of the more popular players on the PGA Tour despite falling as far as 185th in the world last month. Yes, he’s largely fallen short of sky-high expectations after turning pro as the world’s No. 1 amateur in 2009.
