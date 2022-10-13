Read full article on original website
Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York
England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
Lexi Thompson wins first title in three years, at Aramco New York event
It set up as a duel between two of the top stars in the American women’s game for the third and final round of the Aramco Team Series New York round, but Lexi Thompson never gave Nelly Korda a chance. A closing bogey couldn’t derail Thompson, who began the...
Rickie Fowler’s new coach-caddie-clubs combo is off to a hot start
Rickie Fowler is still trying to figure out a nickname for his new caddie. The new face on his bag this season is friend and veteran looper Ricky Romano, who replaced Joe Skovron as they began the PGA Tour’s fall swing. Fowler’s been calling his caddie R-squared, but he’s open to suggestions.
2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
Rickie Fowler closes in on massive comeback victory: How to watch
It’s been a struggle for Rickie Fowler these last three years. There is no denying it. The 33-year-old has been on a steady decline of form since the start of 2019. For the last 18 months, he has essentially been the epitome of average, with mostly the same amount of positive strokes gained rounds as negative. As one of the most popular players in the world, we’ve all paid a lot more attention to him than, say, another player ranked outside the top 100. We’ve noticed Fowler’s fall down to No. 160 in the OWGR, mainly because so many people care about him. All of which makes it rather ironic that his sudden rise out of that averageness comes this week, during football season, while he’s playing in Japan and while American fans will struggle to see it with their own eyes.
What is the leaf rule in golf? Is there a real rule for golf balls lost in leaves?
If you've ever played golf in the fall in certain parts of the world, you've no doubt experienced playing a golf course where leaves have fallen all over the place. They cover the ground and make it much more difficult to find a golf ball -- particularly in the rough.
Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
After locking up the 54-hole lead, Rickie Fowler stayed late to sign autographs at Zozo Championship
Rickie Fowler hasn’t been in contention much lately. In fact, the last time he had a chance to win on the PGA Tour with 18 holes left to play was almost a year ago exactly at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. He played with Rory McIlroy in the final group but eventually finished T-3.
Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam share lead at Zozo Championship
Andrew Putnam shot a 62 on Friday and shares the lead with Rickie Fowler through 36 holes of the Zozo
Keegan Bradley’s winning WITB: 2022 Zozo Championship
Keegan Bradley’s what’s in the bag accurate as of the Zozo Championship. Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max High Launch (16.5 degrees) Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees) Shaft: Project X Smoke Black RDX 60 TX. Irons: Srixon ZX5 (3-5), Srixon ZX7 (6-PW) Shafts:...
LIV Golf: Tiger Woods had a helpful gallery, Joaquin Niemann had no such luck
Tiger Woods had a legion of fans help him move a giant boulder during the 1999 Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour, but Joaquin Niemann had no such luck during the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah. Niemann was playing the first of three rounds at Royal Greens Golf &...
‘Kind of bittersweet:’ Rickie Fowler inspired after coming up short in Japan
It would probably be a stretch to call Rickie Fowler’s loss at the Zozo Championship a heartbreak. Yes, this was his best chance to win since his last victory in 2019. Yes, he’s one of the more popular players on the PGA Tour despite falling as far as 185th in the world last month. Yes, he’s largely fallen short of sky-high expectations after turning pro as the world’s No. 1 amateur in 2009.
Inside the Numbers: A look at the launch monitor results for 3 different PGA Tour players
Recently, during a practice round at Quail Hollow Club ahead of the 2022 Presidents Cup, I was standing near the tee at hole No. 13, which is a par-4 measuring 504 yards. I was briefly following a foursome of United States team members, including Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Cameron Young.
