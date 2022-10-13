THE BRONX, N.Y. — If, say, three decades ago you had told a focus group of native New Yorkers — cynics by nature — that a field of elite professional golfers would be playing a $1 million tournament in 2022 on a Scottish-links-style golf course in the shadows of the Whitestone Bridge designed by Jack Nicklaus and operated by a company owned by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, you would have gotten some strange looks, and maybe even a few cries of fuggedaboutit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO