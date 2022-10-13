ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

GolfWRX

Phil Mickelson’s new tattoo has to be seen to be believed

At Phil Mickelson’s LIV press conference this week, reporters asked Lefty all manner of tough questions. As reported today, the six-time major winner was grilled on his initial outlook on LIV and its Saudi rulers, as well as any regrets he may have when leaving the PGA Tour. He...
Phil Mickelson
Kerry Packer
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan

Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To "Most-Followed Golfers" List

Twitter account GolfMagic recently revealed a list of the current "Most Followed Golfers" on Instagram. Golf personality and former European Tour golfer Paige Spiranac sits atop the list at No. 1 with 3.6 million followers on the photo sharing app — topping international golf superstar Tiger Woods by 600,000 followers.
Golf.com

LPGA stars visit Trump’s Bronx course against against backdrop of bridges and big questions

THE BRONX, N.Y. — If, say, three decades ago you had told a focus group of native New Yorkers — cynics by nature — that a field of elite professional golfers would be playing a $1 million tournament in 2022 on a Scottish-links-style golf course in the shadows of the Whitestone Bridge designed by Jack Nicklaus and operated by a company owned by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, you would have gotten some strange looks, and maybe even a few cries of fuggedaboutit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Golf.com

Golf Channel analyst asks if LIV has gimmes during Champions broadcast

Rocco Mediate had a 1-foot putt at a PGA Tour Champions event. And Peter Jacobsen wondered if LIV Golf would have called it good. While the upstart, Saudi-backed league has done many different things over its first six events, its players must still putt out. Though in what was very likely a tongue-in-cheek moment on Saturday during Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Champions’ SAS Championship second round, Jacobsen wasn’t so sure.
ESPN

Brooks Koepka takes early lead at LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) _ Brooks Koepka took a two-shot lead at the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Friday after an 8-under 62 in the first round, matching the lowest score on the breakaway tour that has torn the world of golf in two. The American made eight...
golfmagic.com

Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage

Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
