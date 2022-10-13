Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is nearing the end of its Homecoming Week. A big crowd turned out for the university’s convocation and a few noteworthy speakers who stressed the importance of giving back to your community. Rapper Rick Ross came back to his alma mater to...
WALB 10
ASU homecoming parade back To Pre-Pandemic Size
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) homecoming parade was back in downtown Albany Saturday with a huge crowd to watch. More than 100 floats were a part of this year’s parade. People at the parade said the past few years, it hasn’t been the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
thefamuanonline.com
Girls2Divas seeks to make a difference
In Tallahassee, approximately 68% of girls experience verbal bullying, 33% of girls experience cyberbullying, and 30% of girls experience physical bullying, according to the Leon County Department of Health 2020 annual report. In order to remediate the psychological effects that external violence may inflict on young girls mentally, physically and...
capitalsoup.com
The Cleanest School Buses in Town
Since graduating from East Gadsden High School in 2008, Don Brown has had his heart set on working for the Gadsden County School District. After successfully completing a couple of internships in other areas, he finally found his home in the district’s school bus transportation department. “I am happy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone can argue, that Rev. Charles Sherrod is the most important person in Albany’s history. He was a driving force in the Albany movement in the early 60′s and he kept fighting long after others, even Martin Luther King Jr. moved on. His funeral Saturday was considered a celebration of a legacy that will never be forgotten.
thefamuanonline.com
Why isn’t the new AD starting right away?
Florida A&M University made a monumental announcement Wednesday morning. The university said it had hired Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as the new athletic director. The news was presented to the public mid-morning Wednesday when the university held its first press conference to allow the new athletic director to introduce herself and allow media, students and members of the athletics staff to ask important questions about the future of athletics.
WCTV
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next boxing world champions may be training right in the big bend in Gadsden County. Shine Head Boxing Gym is led by former boxing pro Shinny Burns, and he does it right in his backyard free of charge. Burns says boxing helped keep him out...
WALB 10
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 6 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefamuanonline.com
$1.5 million grant targets youth, gun violence
Awarded a $1.5 million grant, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to stop gun violence in Tallahassee. As part of the Bipartisan Safer Community Act, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Program allocated $1,495,663 to LSCO in an effort to keep the youth of Tallahassee protected against acts of violence that have been running rampant in their communities.
WCTV
TAMA Intertribal Pow Wow preview
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The TAMA Intertribal Pow Wow is taking place October 21st- 23rd. The Festival of Native American Culture will feature native crafts, food, dancers and story telling. Everyone is welcome. Tickets are $5 a vehicle. The event is presented by The Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe and will be...
WALB 10
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
thefamuanonline.com
Robinson commits to more resources for Marching 100
Shortly after Florida A&M’s football team spoke out and took the university to task,. members of The Marching 100, FAMU’s marching band, voiced their concerns with the. administration on social media, explaining that they get treated worse than the football. players. During the first away game at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Group behind Slim Chickens working to support area charities
A Tallahassee-based team is working to support Big Bend charities by building up new businesses. Their latest project is called Slim Chickens.
Albany Herald
Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game
ALBANY — Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just...
blackchronicle.com
Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
WCTV
Replay: Football Friday Night (10/14)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Rickards vs Lincoln. Brooks County vs Early County. Madison County vs Suwannee. Richmond Hill vs...
WCTV
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission made a major investment in funding for several community programs with a focus on reducing gun violence and supporting at risk communities. Wednesday the city commission voted unanimously to pass their gun violence intervention plan. The city and Leon County will be...
donalsonvillenews.com
Harvest Festival returns Saturday
The 2022 Annual Harvest Festival is only a couple of days away! The Donalsonville Seminole County Chamber of Commerce is busy wrapping up loose ends and working out the last minute details. More than sixty arts and crafts and food vendors have signed up to be a part of the...
WCTV
Former Gadsden County Judge Stewart Parsons dies
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Stewart Parsons, a Gadsden County judge who retired in 2015, has died unexpectedly. The County says it has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Parsons. Flags will remain lowered until Parsons is laid to rest. Arrangements have not been announced.
The Extra Point: Brooks County vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats welcome the Trojans from Brooks County in a huge non-region showdown. Early County comes into the game undefeated and is playing a Trojan team that is 4-1 on the season. Last week, Early County beat Randolph-Clay 46-6. while according to MaxPreps, Brooks County’s last game was September […]
Comments / 0