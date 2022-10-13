Read full article on original website
What Ticks Off Montanans? Here’s Some of Your Reactions
If you want to drive slow- stay in the right lane! Don't hog the left lane. This isn't Portland! Ha...that was just some of your reactions after a great write-up from one of our contributors. In case you missed it, Nikki Vega is new to Montana. She recently took a...
Bet You Didn’t know Some of These Facts About the Treasure State
Being a newbie to Montana, I'm learning so many cool facts about this gorgeous state, so I thought I'd see if you knew any of these facts!. Yes, we know this is the Treasure State a.k.a Big Sky Country, but it’s also nicknamed “The Land of Shining Mountains.”
Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?
We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
Montana’s Electronic Voting Software and the Communist Chinese
First, a little background. This story first caught my eye via The Daily Caller. Turns out an election software company in the US has ties to the Communist Chinese Party, and their top executive was recently arrested. A few days later, I spotted an article by Roy McKenzie for a relatively new conservative news website called "Western Montana News" reporting that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
Montana Millionaire 2022 Lottery Tickets: You Probably Won’t Get One
When do the 2022 Montana Millionaire lottery tickets go on sale?. Mark you calendar and consider getting up at a decent hour if you REALLY want to buy one of the limited Montana Millionaire lottery tickets for 2022. They are going to absolute fly off the shelves (out of the computers). We're betting on a record setting sellout time this year, simply because it's become so popular.
Get a Good Quality Education at the Six Best Colleges in Montana
College can be a rewarding experience for those who want to study for a career. However, there are some colleges that just aren't as good as others. There are 16 public universities and 5 private colleges in Montana, so there are plenty of options. Where should you go for your education? Well, WalletHub is at it again, and they've found the 6 best colleges you can attend in Montana. Their new study ranked these colleges based on 7 factors; admission rate, net cost, student-faculty ratio, on-campus crime, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.
Montana Rancher Gets Crafty With Homemade Christmas Cards
We had a story this morning on how much people are going to spend for Christmas. I was always a believer that it's about quality and not quantity. If you have kids that keep score that's a problem to start with, but the majority of people we talked to indicated they were going to cut back.
Montana Found to be the Least Safe State During COVID-19 Pandemic
Everyone is tired of hearing about COVID-19 at this point; we've been dealing with this pandemic for so long that it's basically just a normal part of life. However, it's still important to make sure you're safe in this new normal. Some people have done that better than others, but it turns out Montana is one of the worst at staying safe during the pandemic.
20 Years of Standing up for Montana Families, Faith
It's crazy to think that an organization as powerful and respected as this has only been around for 20 years. The Montana Family Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service to families and people of faith in the state. They had a big banquet in Billings Thursday night, with another coming to Bozeman in early November.
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
Media, Dems Push False Claims in Montana Congressional Race
Did the Lee Newspapers even bother fact checking their reporters before they drool all over the Democrat candidate in the Congressional race in Western Montana?. This is just embarrassing given how much print the Lee Newspapers have given to the transgender sports agenda over the years. In their profile piece...
President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana
In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
Is Your Last Name One of the Most Common in Montana? Find Out!
Some folks have a last name that nobody has ever heard of besides their family. I once knew someone who didn't even have a last name. Of course, they weren't born without it, they changed it later in life. But, regardless, there has to be a last name that's much more common than others, and every state is different. So, what's the most common last name in Montana?
Some of The Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Eastern Montana
Being a lifelong Montanan, I have seen my fair share of the state. I've also got so much more to explore! However, I wanted to share my favorite hole-in-the-wall spots across Eastern Montana. Hole In The Wall - Miles City. Ok, yes. Picking a restaurant literally named Hole In The...
Red Lodge Man Honored by Montana Guard for Flood Relief Support
Shortly after the historic flooding hit Southcentral and Southwestern Montana this summer, I attended a press conference with numerous state, local and federal officials in Red Lodge. While there, I caught up with Lt. Colonel Noah Genger who was travelling with Major General Pete Hronek, the Adjutant General in charge...
Enviro Activists Deflating Truck Tires? I Wouldn’t Try it in Montana
Environmental activism is not new. Montanans can recall when Earth First was busy spiking trees in national forest land, handcuffing themselves into human gates on logging roads, and vandalizing logging equipment. In recent years, extreme environmental activism is often labeled as "eco-terrorism", which... I guess sounds scarier?. I'm not a...
Girl Scouts Celebrate International Day of the Girl in Montana
Each year, the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming recognize a member for their Gold Award Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to 3,500 members of the Girl Scouts across the US!. This year, Rebekah Schoen is honored with this achievement. The class of 2022's world-changers invested over 300,000 hours in...
Mark Isn’t a Big Fan of This One Popular Vacay Destination for Montanans
Which destination is most popular for Montanans to visit? I hear of lots of people from Montana who head to Las Vegas for a vacation. I'm never going back to Las Vegas. I've been there, done that. I was last there in 2006 for a couple of concerts. It was the first time I saw Elton John and the only time that I ever saw Billy Joel. And both shows were epic.
Multiple Complaints Filed Against Montana SupCo Justice
Multiple complaints have now been filed against liberal Montana Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson. Gustafson is running against James Brown, the conservative candidate who wants to restore fairness to the Montana Supreme court. The first complaint was filed by Dr. Al Olszewski, a former state senator who ran in the...
3 Mouth-Watering Wild Game Recipes Everyone Will Love in Montana
Don’t Suffer through Gamey Tasting Dinners Anymore. In Montana, hunting is a way of life. It’s in our blood, our DNA, it’s just what we do here. While there are a plethora of deer, elk, antelope and other game animals to hunt, there’s a big drawback for many people: they can’t stomach the taste.
