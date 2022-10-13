ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Cat Country 102.9

Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?

We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Electronic Voting Software and the Communist Chinese

First, a little background. This story first caught my eye via The Daily Caller. Turns out an election software company in the US has ties to the Communist Chinese Party, and their top executive was recently arrested. A few days later, I spotted an article by Roy McKenzie for a relatively new conservative news website called "Western Montana News" reporting that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Millionaire 2022 Lottery Tickets: You Probably Won’t Get One

When do the 2022 Montana Millionaire lottery tickets go on sale?. Mark you calendar and consider getting up at a decent hour if you REALLY want to buy one of the limited Montana Millionaire lottery tickets for 2022. They are going to absolute fly off the shelves (out of the computers). We're betting on a record setting sellout time this year, simply because it's become so popular.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Get a Good Quality Education at the Six Best Colleges in Montana

College can be a rewarding experience for those who want to study for a career. However, there are some colleges that just aren't as good as others. There are 16 public universities and 5 private colleges in Montana, so there are plenty of options. Where should you go for your education? Well, WalletHub is at it again, and they've found the 6 best colleges you can attend in Montana. Their new study ranked these colleges based on 7 factors; admission rate, net cost, student-faculty ratio, on-campus crime, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Found to be the Least Safe State During COVID-19 Pandemic

Everyone is tired of hearing about COVID-19 at this point; we've been dealing with this pandemic for so long that it's basically just a normal part of life. However, it's still important to make sure you're safe in this new normal. Some people have done that better than others, but it turns out Montana is one of the worst at staying safe during the pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

20 Years of Standing up for Montana Families, Faith

It's crazy to think that an organization as powerful and respected as this has only been around for 20 years. The Montana Family Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service to families and people of faith in the state. They had a big banquet in Billings Thursday night, with another coming to Bozeman in early November.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana

In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Is Your Last Name One of the Most Common in Montana? Find Out!

Some folks have a last name that nobody has ever heard of besides their family. I once knew someone who didn't even have a last name. Of course, they weren't born without it, they changed it later in life. But, regardless, there has to be a last name that's much more common than others, and every state is different. So, what's the most common last name in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Multiple Complaints Filed Against Montana SupCo Justice

Multiple complaints have now been filed against liberal Montana Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson. Gustafson is running against James Brown, the conservative candidate who wants to restore fairness to the Montana Supreme court. The first complaint was filed by Dr. Al Olszewski, a former state senator who ran in the...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
