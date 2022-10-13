Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Santa Ono greets students on campus in Ann Arbor as he starts University of Michigan presidency
ANN ARBOR – Santa Ono officially started his five-year term as the 15th president of the University of Michigan on Friday. He came to U-M from the University of British Columbia, where he served as president and vice chancellor since 2016. As he steps into the new role, he...
When women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club
Good morning! Happy Sunday. Today, we take a look into the archives. Back in 1975, a group of women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club. The reason? Discrimination against women. The women marched through the front door of the club in defiance of an old policy at the DAC that made...
Detroit schools must solve absenteeism problem, board candidates say
Many of the candidates running to fill four seats on the Detroit school board agree that there is no issue more important than getting students to school consistently. But the candidates have varying thoughts on how to solve the chronic absenteeism problem in city schools.The issue came up repeatedly Thursday in a candidate’s forum that gave Detroit residents an opportunity to hear directly from 15 of the 18 people who are...
Detroit Doll Show founder is determined to keep it going
If Sandra Epps had it her way, it would be spring all the time — because spring is when she most enjoys the butterfly garden in front of her home on Pinehurst Street near the Northwest Activities Center. However, on Tuesday, the native Detroiter was not talking about spring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint entrepreneur Ebonie Gipson has done it all; now she is giving back
FLINT, MI - Ebonie Gipson’s family and friends sometimes joke that she has done it all. That’s because she kind of has. Known for her strategic development, merchandising, digital design, and social media promotion, Gipson was named to the Flint & Genesee Group’s “40 under 40″ program that recognizes the many outstanding young professionals in Flint and Genesee County who are excelling in the workplace.
VP Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
VP Kamala Harris visited Detroit Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE
Emoni Bates felony charges to be dropped, Eastern Michigan suspension lifted
Felony charges against Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates will soon be dropped, and the former five-star recruit has been reinstated to the team according to the university. "The Eastern Michigan University department of athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Winfrey, Robinson square off in Genesee County commissioner District 2 election
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent county Commissioner Charles H. Winfrey, D-Flint, faces a challenge in the Nov. 8 election from Republican challenger Lynette Robinson. Winfrey was first elected to the county board in 2020. He served 10 years as an administrator for the city of Flint and has been the executive director of the Floyd J. McCree Theatre for the last 18 years.
Michigan high school football: Detroit Cass Tech avenges loss with 28-14 win for PSL title
It was an offensive lineman’s dream: Scoring the go-ahead touchdown to help your team win the city championship and keep its playoff hopes alive. And that’s what happened when Jaylen Washington pounced on a loose ball in the end zone with 14 seconds left in the third quarter, putting Detroit Cass Tech up 20-14 on favored Detroit King.
Mural pays tribute to late Detroit artist Charles McGee
A public mural in downtown Detroit honoring the late Charles McGee, a Detroit native who was a mainstay in the city's cultural fabric as an artist and educator, will be on display through this weekend at the corner of Washington Boulevard and West Grand River Avenue. The art installation depicts McGee’s 2011 artwork, "Play Patterns II," which, as he described it, “speaks passionately for the strength inherent in the equation of togetherness of all things in cosmic...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I could’ve died’: Taylor High School student saves classmate suffering a seizure
TAYLOR, Mich. – When a Taylor High School student had a seizure in the middle of class, it was another student who stepped up and saved his life. It was an intense moment for teachers and students. Now that student, 10th grader Caiden Lutton, is feeling better and back at school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified. A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb...
wdet.org
Dearborn bridal boutique owner uses her Lebanese American identity to connect with community
Hana Abboud has a unique eye for dresses worn by modest brides across cultures and religions. She is the owner of L’Amour Bridal in Dearborn. This week she’s going to New York Bridal Week for the 12th time. Abboud says she has loved bridal fashion since she was...
Michigan Matters: Gov. Snyder launches tech company
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is returning to his roots as he launches SensCy – a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor that he talked about during taping of "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS Detroit. Snyder, a two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of computer maker Gateway, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the company which is helping business deal with cybersecurity threats. Snyder also answered questions about the Flint water situation and lawsuits stemming from it. And he shared thoughts about the state of politics today. Then, it's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
michiganchronicle.com
Beyond Fixing Potholes, Detroit Needs Infrastructure Planning for the EV Future
The Motor City is leading the charge of the green energy transportation movement in future-minded innovations in electric vehicle infrastructure planning backed by billions of federal and state funding. For too long, Michiganders have come to accept crumbling roads and potholes as a fact of daily life. Last year, steps...
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
WLOS.com
Irate parents return to Michigan school board meeting to protest controversial book policy
DEARBORN, Mich. (CITC) — Just days after a Michigan school board ended a public meeting early due to outrage over a controversial book policy, dozens of parents and community members returned to the school board to raise the concerns they couldn't share earlier this week. Dearborn Public Schools (DPS)...
Comments / 1