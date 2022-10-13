ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

When women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club

Good morning! Happy Sunday. Today, we take a look into the archives. Back in 1975, a group of women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club. The reason? Discrimination against women. The women marched through the front door of the club in defiance of an old policy at the DAC that made...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit schools must solve absenteeism problem, board candidates say

Many of the candidates running to fill four seats on the Detroit school board agree that there is no issue more important than getting students to school consistently. But the candidates have varying thoughts on how to solve the chronic absenteeism problem in city schools.The issue came up repeatedly Thursday in a candidate’s forum that gave Detroit residents an opportunity to hear directly from 15 of the 18 people who are...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Flint entrepreneur Ebonie Gipson has done it all; now she is giving back

FLINT, MI - Ebonie Gipson’s family and friends sometimes joke that she has done it all. That’s because she kind of has. Known for her strategic development, merchandising, digital design, and social media promotion, Gipson was named to the Flint & Genesee Group’s “40 under 40″ program that recognizes the many outstanding young professionals in Flint and Genesee County who are excelling in the workplace.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Winfrey, Robinson square off in Genesee County commissioner District 2 election

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent county Commissioner Charles H. Winfrey, D-Flint, faces a challenge in the Nov. 8 election from Republican challenger Lynette Robinson. Winfrey was first elected to the county board in 2020. He served 10 years as an administrator for the city of Flint and has been the executive director of the Floyd J. McCree Theatre for the last 18 years.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Mural pays tribute to late Detroit artist Charles McGee

A public mural in downtown Detroit honoring the late Charles McGee, a Detroit native who was a mainstay in the city's cultural fabric as an artist and educator, will be on display through this weekend at the corner of Washington Boulevard and West Grand River Avenue. The art installation depicts McGee’s 2011 artwork, "Play Patterns II," which, as he described it, “speaks passionately for the strength inherent in the equation of togetherness of all things in cosmic...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Gov. Snyder launches tech company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is returning to his roots as he launches SensCy – a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor that he talked about during taping of  "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS Detroit. Snyder, a two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of computer maker Gateway, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the company which is helping business deal with cybersecurity threats. Snyder also answered questions about the Flint water situation and lawsuits stemming from it. And he shared thoughts about the state of politics today. Then, it's...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Beyond Fixing Potholes, Detroit Needs Infrastructure Planning for the EV Future

The Motor City is leading the charge of the green energy transportation movement in future-minded innovations in electric vehicle infrastructure planning backed by billions of federal and state funding. For too long, Michiganders have come to accept crumbling roads and potholes as a fact of daily life. Last year, steps...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE

