Read full article on original website
Related
advancemonticellonian.com
Summer honor lists released
South Arkansas Community College has released its President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List for the summer 2022 terms. To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the summer terms, and be classified as full-time. The students from Monticello are Ashley Michelle Marshall, John Ratliff, Veronica Regina Spencer, and Keyaira D. Williams.
Comments / 0