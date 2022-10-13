South Arkansas Community College has released its President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List for the summer 2022 terms. To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the summer terms, and be classified as full-time. The students from Monticello are Ashley Michelle Marshall, John Ratliff, Veronica Regina Spencer, and Keyaira D. Williams.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO