ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tigers open the season ranked outside the Top 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Despite the most veteran-laden group he’s had since he took over the Tigers program, including a number of talented transfers, no preseason love for Penny Hardaway and Memphis. The U of M not only didn’t make the A.P. Preseason Top 25, the Tigers only received one vote. One. Rick Barnes and Tennessee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 11-17

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend

“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Snupe Bandz & PaperRoute Woo Drop Joint Project “Boyz N The Hood”

Stand up, Memphis, because Snupe Bandz and PaperRoute Woo are repping their city hard on their new collaborative tape, Boyz N The Hood. The title may nod to Eazy-E and the iconic 1991 film, but this mixtape is firmly rooted in the Memphis trap that their mentor, Young Dolph, was such a leader for. In preserving that legacy, Snupe and Woo deliver 15 tracks that lyrically emphasize the importance of authenticity, staying true to the streets and people that raised you, and not letting the industry or faulty relationships change your core.
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square

The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

One found dead in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched Saturday night around 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of Moccasin Cove in Southwest Memphis. Police found a man and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no foul play suspected at this time. MPD is investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Businesses open up shop in Mason

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
MASON, TN
WREG

Angel Tree registration begins Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration to receive Christmas gifts from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Monday and runs through Saturday. Children under 12 and seniors over 65 who live in Shelby, Tipton, Fayette, Lauderdale, Crittenden, DeSoto, Tate, and Tunica counties are eligible. Registration begins at 9 a.m. each day. Go to the Kroc Center […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy