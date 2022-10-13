Read full article on original website
Tigers open the season ranked outside the Top 25
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Despite the most veteran-laden group he’s had since he took over the Tigers program, including a number of talented transfers, no preseason love for Penny Hardaway and Memphis. The U of M not only didn’t make the A.P. Preseason Top 25, the Tigers only received one vote. One. Rick Barnes and Tennessee […]
247Sports
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is down to three schools with a decision looming
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is nearing a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160 pound playmaker from Newark New Jersey has named Mississippi State, Memphis, and NC State as his final three schools with a decision potentially to come in the near future. “I got two more visits left to Memphis and...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 11-17
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
actionnews5.com
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
Student loan forgiveness applications now formally open
MEMPHIS, TENN. — The official student loan forgiveness application is open, but you must apply by the end of the year. A “beta” version of the site launched over the weekend, but the real deal is up and running now. The form is simple: your name, social...
hotnewhiphop.com
Snupe Bandz & PaperRoute Woo Drop Joint Project “Boyz N The Hood”
Stand up, Memphis, because Snupe Bandz and PaperRoute Woo are repping their city hard on their new collaborative tape, Boyz N The Hood. The title may nod to Eazy-E and the iconic 1991 film, but this mixtape is firmly rooted in the Memphis trap that their mentor, Young Dolph, was such a leader for. In preserving that legacy, Snupe and Woo deliver 15 tracks that lyrically emphasize the importance of authenticity, staying true to the streets and people that raised you, and not letting the industry or faulty relationships change your core.
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
One found dead in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched Saturday night around 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of Moccasin Cove in Southwest Memphis. Police found a man and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no foul play suspected at this time. MPD is investigating.
Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige perform at the FedEx Forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, featuring Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige, came to the FedEx Forum the night of Sunday, October 16th. Swipe through the gallery below for some moments from their performances.
Memphis customers prepare for ‘challenging’ electricity bill increase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As temperatures plummet, your heating bill will likely increase 5% to 10% this winter in Memphis. “The energy market has been very, very volatile for months now,” explained Gale Jones Carson, a spokeswoman for Memphis, Light Gas and Water. “That’s not just in Memphis. That’s across the country.”
Oxford Eagle
Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect
One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested. Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries. “We have...
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
Angel Tree registration begins Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration to receive Christmas gifts from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Monday and runs through Saturday. Children under 12 and seniors over 65 who live in Shelby, Tipton, Fayette, Lauderdale, Crittenden, DeSoto, Tate, and Tunica counties are eligible. Registration begins at 9 a.m. each day. Go to the Kroc Center […]
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
localmemphis.com
Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction
On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
