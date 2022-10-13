Read full article on original website
Related
KREM
Montana hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued this week after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said. Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking this week in the Cascade Mountains, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder he was relaxing on started to slide down a cliff, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release.
KREM
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
KREM
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
KREM
Air Quality Alert in western Washington to last until Monday
SEATTLE — An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for most of western Washington this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The air quality around the Puget Sound region is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, but areas along the Cascade Valleys could experience diminished air quality due to wildfires.
Comments / 0