Washington State

Montana hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued this week after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said. Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking this week in the Cascade Mountains, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder he was relaxing on started to slide down a cliff, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
IDAHO STATE
Air Quality Alert in western Washington to last until Monday

SEATTLE — An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for most of western Washington this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The air quality around the Puget Sound region is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, but areas along the Cascade Valleys could experience diminished air quality due to wildfires.
SEATTLE, WA

