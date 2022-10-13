Read full article on original website
If you use a VPN to protect yourself on Android or iOS, we have bad news
It is getting more and more difficult to stay safe online. For this reason, users who really care about their security and privacy choose to use tools that help them be more secure when browsing the Internet, such as a VPN. However, it is possible that, although we think that 100% of the traffic is traveling safely, in reality we are letting sensitive information slip away. And the fault lies with Android and iOS.
Watch out! A new undetectable malware arrives and is not erased by formatting
We always talk about the importance of having a good antivirus installed on the PC that allows us to be protected from all the threats that we can find on the network. But hackers always want to be one step ahead, and try in every way to find a way to bypass these security measures, take control of victims’ PCs, and make it as hard as possible to disinfect the system. . And, in this way, a new malware arrives that, if it infects our PC, can give us many headaches: BlackLotus.
So you can improve WiFi reception by using another antenna
To have a better Internet speed when we connect wirelessly, the receiver we use is key. We must use one of guarantees, which works well and can provide us with good quality. Now, sometimes we can improve the one we already have and we won’t need to buy a new one. It will not always be possible, but there are cases in which it is. In this article we are going to talk about why change the antenna to a Wi-Fi receiver can be very useful.
guidelines for digitization [Documento MuyCanal] » VeryCanal
The health has experienced significant progress in the incorporation of new technologies. But what technologies are being adopted the most in healthcare? How is the segment evolving and what opportunities are opening up for technology partners? To answer these questions we wanted to launch this new MuyCanal Document. Under the...
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
so i got my money back with paypal
Among the available options, one of the most popular and used internet payment platforms is PayPal. There are several advantages that we find when using this online service that allows us not to have to enter our bank details in each purchase, in addition to avoiding scams. Perhaps many of...
Why you should use smart plugs from the same brand
When we decide to automatize a home, one of the first steps is usually to buy smart plugs. They are very useful, easy to install and increasingly cheaper. However, we will find many options available. In this article we are going to talk about why it is convenient buy plugs of the same brand. In this way we will avoid certain problems. We will explain what to take into account.
2022 iPad Pro with M2 chip unveiled
Also through a press release, Apple has presented in society the new iPad Pro of this year 2022 with the M2 chip. Again we have the advertising, the best and most powerful iPad ever created. In the absence of real user tests, we must believe it, because the M2 chip has already demonstrated its power in Macs. It will not be different in iPad Pros. Which, by the way, the inches of other models are still maintained: 11 and 12.9.
6 websites to download MP3
It is not necessary at this point that we talk about the fact that technology has helped us a lot in recent years when it comes to accessing our favorite music. Whether from the mobile, a specific player or even from the PC, we can access files, in many cases MP3, corresponding to our artists and songs that we like the most. Many use streaming platforms like Spotify for all this, while others prefer to download multimedia files.
Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.
Yes, Alexa is listening to you — and so are all your other smart devices
New research shows that smart devices like the Amazon Alexa are collecting data on us at all times. Geoffrey Fowler, a tech reporter for the Washington Post, found this out the hard way, and detailed his findings in an article. He told KMOX more.
Do you want to be a YouTuber? These 5 cameras are perfect for vlogging
More and more people are encouraged to upload vlogs and direct to social networks. There are those who are satisfied with a simple mobile phone, while others want to give their work an extra quality and look for dedicated teams to do this task. Finding the right camera for our work is not an easy task, but if you need help, here you go five cameras to record vlogs for all tastes.
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
Each view of a web page can generate 1.76g of CO2
Society has internalized that the use of fossil fuels, mass consumption or deforestation pollution rates increase. However, many are unaware of the impact our digital footprint has on the environment. There are still uncertainties surrounding these calculations, but researchers from Lancaster University and Small World Consulting suggest that Internet use could represent up to 3.9% of total greenhouse emissions.
Are there only Intel or AMD processors? A third is on the way
Until relatively recently, the most widely used CPUs were those with ARM register sets and instructions. The reason? It is the one used in devices such as smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets. Devices that in volume exceed the PC, not to mention that there are certain components of the computer that use these processors. However, and for some time now, the use of ARM has been replaced by other processors, which are called RISC-V and are revolutionizing the entire hardware world, but in a much more discreet way.
I couldn’t find a job, until these websites started looking for it for me
To find a job It is not easy, especially in these times, among other things, due to the enormous competition that exists. However, the internet offers us some advantages in this regard so that the process is more bearable and comfortable, as we will see below. It is true that...
Have you chosen your processor well or have you paid more for nothing?
One of the clearest similes regarding the necessary performance of a computer is that of a factory, in it the resources that we have in excess are the workers who, as long as they have work to do, will perform at their best. However, having most of them unemployed represents an incredible loss in wages. Everyone knows that you don’t need a Gaming PC to do office work. But what happens when we have additional cores in the processor than the requirements of the most demanding game or application?
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
New iPad Pros! A disappointing development
The new iPad Pro It is a continuation of the previous model, that is, an iPad designed for professionals that included the M1 chip. Apple has kept this line of Apple Silicon processors, but upgrading it to the new version with the M2 chip. This new chip has an 8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency), 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. However, the ability to ram memory varies Depending on the model you select, because the 128,256 and 512 models only have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models can have 16GB of RAM.
This is how they return the money of a purchase
Almost all of us buy amazon today. It is very convenient to open the browser, search for what we want, buy it, and the next day have it at home, also cheaper than in other stores and with free shipping. However, online shopping does not always go as you want. And it is that, although Amazon is one of the most reliable stores, from when we make the order until it arrives at our house there are many factors for which the shipment can go wrong. And so what do I do?
