Behind enemy lines: Previewing the Miami-Va. Tech game with Times-Dispatch’s Mike Barber

Miami takes its second road trip of the season in dire need of a victory. Luckily for the Hurricanes, they face a team with even worse struggles.

The Hurricanes’ next opponent, Virginia Tech, is 2-4 under coach Brent Pry and is coming off a 45-29 loss to Pittsburgh. The Hokies and Hurricanes’ one common opponent, North Carolina, beat both teams but took care of Virginia Tech with a 31-point margin.

To prepare for this battle between two first-year coaches, we asked the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Virginia Tech beat writer, Mike Barber, a few questions about the Hokies leading into Saturday’s game.

What’s the mood around the program right now with the team sitting at 2-4? Was a slow start expected or has it taken the team and the fanbase by surprise?

“I think fans had modest expectations for this season. The program Brent Pry took over was not in strong shape and they knew that. The disappointment comes from the fact that there was optimism regarding the defense, even an outside hope that the defense would be good enough to carry them to six wins and a surprise bowl berth. And, for the first three games — albeit against subpar competition — it looked like that might be the case. The defense kept the Hokies in their loss to Old Dominion, though it faltered late, and it was dominant against Boston College and Wofford. But when the quality of opponents jumped up, the results fell off. Tech couldn’t slow down West Virginia, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. The unit is dealing with some key injuries [cornerback Dorian Strong, defensive end TyJuan Garbutt top that list] but the struggles are unexpected and unwelcome for Hokies fans.

“Still, I think the fan base will have patience with Pry and remain supportive. The Miami game is sold out despite Tech’s losing streak.”

What have been some of the biggest changes Pry has made in his first year as coach?

“On the field, Pry’s defense — even though it’s coordinated by Chris Marve — looks a lot like the stuff he ran at Penn State. And, even as Pry seems to be moving toward handing over play-calling duties to Marve, that isn’t likely to change. Offensively, I’d say we’re getting a watered-down version of what Tyler Bowen wants to do on that side of the ball, because of a lack of talent. The biggest and most obvious changes Pry has made have been away from the field. He’s revitalized in-state recruiting, putting more of an emphasis on it than the previous staff. And he’s done a much better job of being the face of the program. He seems far more comfortable glad-handing fans and donors and speaking with the media than his predecessor was.”

The Hokies’ offensive statistics are pretty rough through six games, and they’re near the bottom of the ACC in both passing and rushing offense. What have been the biggest issues on that side of the ball?

“Virginia Tech has no playmakers. The talent level at the skill positions this coaching staff inherited is close to nil. Temple transfer Jadan Blue hasn’t had a big breakout year, and the Hokies really have no other receiver threat, aside from Kaleb Smith, who is probably underrated around the ACC. The offensive line has been fine. Quarterback Grant Wells got off to a slow, especially in terms of ball security, but seems to be trending the right direction. The run game had been ineffective and inconsistent, but getting Malachi Thomas back may spark the offense going forward. He missed the first five games with a foot injury.”

Who are Virginia Tech’s top playmakers that Hurricanes fans should keep an eye on this Saturday?

“Kaleb Smith at wide receiver is Tech’s top offensive threat. He’s 6-foot-2, 222 pounds and runs faster than it looks like he’s running. He had a breakout in the spring game and has backed it up so far this season. He’s caught 25 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns. Only one other receiver has caught double-digit passes this season. Da’Wain Lofton has 12 receptions .With Thomas back healthy, the Hokies have a potentially dangerous one-two punch at running back with Thomas and the speedy Keshawn King. Tech is hoping that King will become more effective and explosive now that he doesn’t have to handle the every-down duties.

“Defensively, safety Chamarri Connor has big-play potential, and is a steady and physical tackler. Garbutt, if he can play this game, is a disruptive edge rusher.”

How do Virginia Tech fans view the rivalry between the Hurricanes and Hokies? It used to be a game to circle on the calendar, but it seems to have lost some of its flair.

“The rivalry is still very strong. When the ACC announced that the two teams wouldn’t meet every year under the new scheduling model, Tech fans were furious. This game is sold out and would have been a ‘circle on the calendar’ affair, except both these teams are no good. The fact that both Tech and Miami come in on three-game losing streaks and near the bottom of the Coastal Division standings sort of sucked the life out of this matchup. With two new coaches in place, Tech and Miami are hoping they’ll become relevant again in the not-too-distant future. But for now, this game doesn’t have much juice.”