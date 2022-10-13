ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Behind enemy lines: Previewing the Miami-Va. Tech game with Times-Dispatch’s Mike Barber

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Miami takes its second road trip of the season in dire need of a victory. Luckily for the Hurricanes, they face a team with even worse struggles.

The Hurricanes’ next opponent, Virginia Tech, is 2-4 under coach Brent Pry and is coming off a 45-29 loss to Pittsburgh. The Hokies and Hurricanes’ one common opponent, North Carolina, beat both teams but took care of Virginia Tech with a 31-point margin.

To prepare for this battle between two first-year coaches, we asked the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Virginia Tech beat writer, Mike Barber, a few questions about the Hokies leading into Saturday’s game.

What’s the mood around the program right now with the team sitting at 2-4? Was a slow start expected or has it taken the team and the fanbase by surprise?

“I think fans had modest expectations for this season. The program Brent Pry took over was not in strong shape and they knew that. The disappointment comes from the fact that there was optimism regarding the defense, even an outside hope that the defense would be good enough to carry them to six wins and a surprise bowl berth. And, for the first three games — albeit against subpar competition — it looked like that might be the case. The defense kept the Hokies in their loss to Old Dominion, though it faltered late, and it was dominant against Boston College and Wofford. But when the quality of opponents jumped up, the results fell off. Tech couldn’t slow down West Virginia, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. The unit is dealing with some key injuries [cornerback Dorian Strong, defensive end TyJuan Garbutt top that list] but the struggles are unexpected and unwelcome for Hokies fans.

“Still, I think the fan base will have patience with Pry and remain supportive. The Miami game is sold out despite Tech’s losing streak.”

What have been some of the biggest changes Pry has made in his first year as coach?

“On the field, Pry’s defense — even though it’s coordinated by Chris Marve — looks a lot like the stuff he ran at Penn State. And, even as Pry seems to be moving toward handing over play-calling duties to Marve, that isn’t likely to change. Offensively, I’d say we’re getting a watered-down version of what Tyler Bowen wants to do on that side of the ball, because of a lack of talent. The biggest and most obvious changes Pry has made have been away from the field. He’s revitalized in-state recruiting, putting more of an emphasis on it than the previous staff. And he’s done a much better job of being the face of the program. He seems far more comfortable glad-handing fans and donors and speaking with the media than his predecessor was.”

The Hokies’ offensive statistics are pretty rough through six games, and they’re near the bottom of the ACC in both passing and rushing offense. What have been the biggest issues on that side of the ball?

“Virginia Tech has no playmakers. The talent level at the skill positions this coaching staff inherited is close to nil. Temple transfer Jadan Blue hasn’t had a big breakout year, and the Hokies really have no other receiver threat, aside from Kaleb Smith, who is probably underrated around the ACC. The offensive line has been fine. Quarterback Grant Wells got off to a slow, especially in terms of ball security, but seems to be trending the right direction. The run game had been ineffective and inconsistent, but getting Malachi Thomas back may spark the offense going forward. He missed the first five games with a foot injury.”

Who are Virginia Tech’s top playmakers that Hurricanes fans should keep an eye on this Saturday?

“Kaleb Smith at wide receiver is Tech’s top offensive threat. He’s 6-foot-2, 222 pounds and runs faster than it looks like he’s running. He had a breakout in the spring game and has backed it up so far this season. He’s caught 25 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns. Only one other receiver has caught double-digit passes this season. Da’Wain Lofton has 12 receptions .With Thomas back healthy, the Hokies have a potentially dangerous one-two punch at running back with Thomas and the speedy Keshawn King. Tech is hoping that King will become more effective and explosive now that he doesn’t have to handle the every-down duties.

“Defensively, safety Chamarri Connor has big-play potential, and is a steady and physical tackler. Garbutt, if he can play this game, is a disruptive edge rusher.”

How do Virginia Tech fans view the rivalry between the Hurricanes and Hokies? It used to be a game to circle on the calendar, but it seems to have lost some of its flair.

“The rivalry is still very strong. When the ACC announced that the two teams wouldn’t meet every year under the new scheduling model, Tech fans were furious. This game is sold out and would have been a ‘circle on the calendar’ affair, except both these teams are no good. The fact that both Tech and Miami come in on three-game losing streaks and near the bottom of the Coastal Division standings sort of sucked the life out of this matchup. With two new coaches in place, Tech and Miami are hoping they’ll become relevant again in the not-too-distant future. But for now, this game doesn’t have much juice.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ten things we learned in Hurricanes’ road win over Virginia Tech

It took more than a month, but the Hurricanes finally got back in the win column. Miami got back to .500 with a 20-14 victory over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Saturday. Although the Hokies made the game competitive in the fourth quarter, the Hurricanes played well enough to secure the win. Here are 10 things we learned in the Hurricanes’ win: Tyler Van Dyke back to slinging it The ...
BLACKSBURG, VA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes snap losing streak with road victory over Virginia Tech

For the first time in more than a month, the Hurricanes can add to the number in the win column. After losing three straight games, Miami picked up a much-needed 20-14 win over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Saturday. The Hokies put up a late fight after trailing 20-0, but Miami left Blacksburg with a .500 record. “It’s been a long past three weeks,” defensive ...
BLACKSBURG, VA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Game time: Fast facts, odds, keys to Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia Latest line: Miami is favored by seven points. TV: Regional sports networks (Bally Sports Sun in South Florida) Radio: 560 WQAM, 1040 Actualidad (Spanish) Weather: 62 degrees, 0 percent chance of rain. Online: sunsentinel.com/um; @ABLichtenstein on Twitter Quick slant: Both teams enter this game on three-game losing streaks. ...
BLACKSBURG, VA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins drop third straight, falling to Vikings behind Teddy Bridgewater after Skylar Thompson exits

For a fourth consecutive week, the Miami Dolphins had a starting quarterback make an exit. And for a third consecutive game, the Dolphins lost. Rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson never returned after he was escorted into the locker room by a trainer in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, and a game that was offensively challenged for much of Sunday at Hard Rock ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
North Carolina State
Miami, FL
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mike McDaniel doesn’t want to use injuries as excuse for Dolphins’ losing streak; Nik Needham’s season over with torn Achilles

The Miami Dolphins have had four consecutive games where a quarterback was hurt, three straight where a different starter can’t finish. They’ve had multiple cornerbacks miss time — with cornerback Nik Needham’s season coming to an end with a torn Achilles on Sunday, according to a league source — two starting tackles out and a bevy of other injuries. And the Dolphins, with Sunday’s 24-16 loss ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The worst part of the loss is all the injuries weren’t the cause. Three turnovers — two from Jaylen Waddle’s miscues — were the reason. Ten penalties were the reason. The Dolphins were in good shape to win despite the shape of their ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium: It’s tough to keep Dolphins QBs healthy When starting quarterback Skylar Thompson left the game in the second quarter with a right thumb injury it marked the fourth consecutive game the Dolphins’ starting quarterback was knocked out due to injury. Tua Tagovailoa missed time against ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins, though they won’t admit it, are at the end of the line in the ‘next-man-up’ thing

Xavien Howard sat at his locker Sunday after the Dolphins lost to Minnesota, 24-16, and frustratingly rattled off the words he’s been taught his entire athletic life. Injuries aren’t an excuse for losing. Everybody has injuries. Nobody cares if you have injuries. It’s the next man up. Howard, the Dolphins All Pro cornerback, went through the entire list of sayings. Guard Robert Hunt said the ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bowen
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricane Ian South Florida wrap-up: Tornadoes, wind, and lots of rain

The National Weather Service of Miami released its post-storm report on Hurricane Ian Friday, detailing the extent to which the storm lashed South Florida— and the extent to which it was spared the worst. Here are the main takeaways: Tornadoes Hurricane Ian spawned a total of 10 tornadoes in Broward, Miami and Palm Beach counties over the course of one night. An 11th tornado was confirmed in ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If you want to harvest Goliath grouper, the application process has just begun

Goliath grouper, which can grow as large as 800 pounds and 8 feet long, have been protected in Florida waters since 1990. That’s about to change. Saturday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began accepting applications from anglers who want to recreationally harvest the thick-bodied fish during the upcoming 2023 season. The regulations are quite strict, and it will remain ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall

Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar in Fort Lauderdale; Pubbelly Sushi in West Palm Beach

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse expects to debut by late fall on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space once occupied by Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill. As with its sister cafes, Crema slings egg ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Hokies#Boston College
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

On Fort Lauderdale beach, G&B Oyster Bar returns to Oyster Fest with new chef, new menu

The return of Oyster Fest to Fort Lauderdale beach on Friday evening, its first gathering since 2019, offers a chance to try out the new edition of G&B Oyster Bar. The restaurant will co-host the mollusk-minded festivities in the parking lot it shares with Coconuts, a sister property among the well-regarded, Fort Lauderdale-based Be Nice Restaurant Group. If a referendum on the local appetite ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?

Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boat buyers, sellers navigate choppy waters from war, inflation, supply woes

When COVID-19 struck down the economy in 2020, it was the marine industry that converted crisis into opportunity as customers seeking a safe mode of recreation bought or rented boats in droves. Now, as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show approaches its 63rd edition, industry sales are slowing, some brokerage firms say, as war continues to flare in Ukraine, inflation grips the economy, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

First lady Jill Biden visits Broward and implores women not to delay mammograms

First lady Jill Biden, visiting one of Florida’s top cancer centers Saturday, expressed optimism that the federal “cancer moonshot” would dramatically reduce the incidence of cancer and increase patients’ survival. That’s a long way off, and Biden focused on what women today can do about breast cancer: get screened. “We can’t beat cancer alone. In fact, we all have a part to play in this ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Many of Pembroke Park’s newest cops were fired or pushed out from old jobs, records show

Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy