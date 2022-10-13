Read full article on original website
Hayride Of Horror Is One Of Most Frightening Illinois Adventures
A different way to celebrate the frights of Halloween in Illinois is the Hayride of Horror. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is the perfect place to celebrate. There are great haunts throughout the state. Plus, there is a lot of creativity involved. No two are alike. If you can make something creepy, you can probably find it in Illinois. I'm sure you've heard of haunted hayrides but this one takes it to the next level.
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?
(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Find a list of some of the scariest horror movies set in Illinois below.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?
You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
Illinois Favorite Breakfast Spot Is Surprising While Iowa Seems Right
It can be hard to make time for breakfast in our busy lives. If we eat anything it might be a bar on the way out of the house or some drive-thru. So when the Quad Cities wants to sit down and eat a good breakfast, we want to be sure we go to a perfect spot. But the chain Illinois is most interested in is a bit surprising.
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
wgnradio.com
Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year
Darrell and Laurie Stitzel of Shannon, Illinois, are the 2022 honorees. Nominations are open for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year. Darrell and Laurie Stitzel are the proud owners of Stitzel Hog Farm. They currently farm 450 acres of corn that is mostly fed to their 10,000 wean-to-finish hogs. The Stitzel Family history in Carroll County goes back over 65 years and Darrell and Laurie are the third generation to farm the land in Carroll County, which goes back over 65 years. Darrell’s grandparents, Quinter and Iva Mae, started the farm, raising beef cattle and hogs. Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took the operation over in mid-’60s. Nominations for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year are now open. Email a brief description of the family you’d like to nominate to Jennifer@Ilpork.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Saturday is move over day in Illinois
Move-over day is Saturday across the country and in Illinois. Illinois State Police are pleading with the public to obey the law. Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando says the law has been in effect for more than two decades now, but some drivers still aren’t getting the message. He...
Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them
Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
Illinois Shoppers: Here Are Your Holiday Mailing Deadlines
I know, it's not even Halloween yet, and here I am posting information about when you need to have your holiday gift packages wrapped up and shipped out. I figured it would be a good thing to have all of that info ready to go now, so you're not scrambling at the last minute to get your gifts sent, or worse, lamenting the fact that you missed a shipping deadline.
IL Cops Bust Out-Of-State RV With $3 Million Worth Of Cocaine
Illinois State Police make one of the biggest cocaine busts in Illinois history. Suspicious Vehicle Pulled Over By Illinois State Police. I always like to start out by saying, it's a good idea to avoid actions that will get you arrested. It's definitely not worth it. If you find it necessary to commit a crime, don't bring attention to yourself. That will only get you busted.
WIFR
Illinois troopers respond to car vs. deer on I-88; find mountain lion
KANELAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A rare but not unheard of sight for Illinois State Police Sunday after a report of a car hitting a deer turned out to be something much more. Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, ISP District 15 troopers responded to milepost 104.25 eastbound on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) for a report of car vs. deer crash.
Horse Wanders Into An Illinois Bar, Not A Joke It Really Happened
An escaped horse that was lost ends up in a bar in Illinois. If I had to pick my favorite kind of bar in Illinois, I would definitely say a neighborhood small-town bar. Those are always amazing. Great food. Affordable prices. Fun people watching. Plus, you're never quite sure what will happen. You could easily witness some crazy antics.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
WAND TV
Trick or treat hours for Halloween 2022
ILLINOIS (WAND) — Halloween is nearly here! WAND has reached out to community officials across central Illinois to confirm trick or treat times. As a reminder, it is generally good practice to skip houses with porch lights that have been turned off. Arcola: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on...
ourquadcities.com
$11 Million returned to Illinois man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office made history this week when it returned $11 million to the estate of a man who died of natural causes just before Christmas in 2016. It is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Most of Joseph Richard...
Fall is Going Strong with Illinois Winery’s Perfect Fall Blend
Fall is officially in the air and in your wine bottle, too. We are smack dab in the middle of October and that means it's the BEST time of fall. You know fall actually technically lasts until right before Christmas right? But it does NOT feel like that's true. No way, once we hit November things are downhill so now is the perfect time to soak up the fall vibes and drink all the fall wine.
